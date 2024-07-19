As the WNBA enters its Olympic break, players will get the chance to rest and recalibrate from the hectic season schedule. Barring the Olympic team, everyone else will be having a month's worth of time away from the game. However, taking a break from basketball is exactly what makes Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark uncomfortable.

“I’ll probably feel a little bit uncomfortable not touching a basketball for like a week or so,” Clark said, during a recent interview. “But I know that's gonna be the healthiest thing for myself…just relax, turn my phone off, get away from everything and really enjoy it. Obviously, this past year has been super crazy. It's something that I'm very fortunate for as well. I wouldn't change it for the world.”

It really has been an eventful year for the number one overall pick. Following a near-championship run in the NCAA, Clark immediately took her talents to the pros. Added to the wear-and-tear that her body has been going through, she had to deal with many drama-filled storylines such as her supposed rivalry with Angel Reese and the alleged “jealousy” from other WNBA players.

How Caitlin Clark and the Fever are doing so far

Despite all the drama, Clark continues to shine. The 6-foot guard is currently averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. The other day, she set a WNBA record by dishing out 19 assists against the Dallas Wings. Earlier this month, Clark became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double. She's making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award, being the heavy favorite among many fans and analysts.

Her team has shown signs of life as well. The Fever presently hold an 11-15 record, which is definitely an improvement compared to their quiet season start. Through Indiana's first nine games, they tallied just one win. Thankfully for Fever fans, momentum started to occur when the team won four straight outings in the middle of June. While the ratio of wins and losses has been somewhat even as of late, Caitlin Clark and Co. are letting people know that they can compete.