When the Xbox release of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 (FF14) was announced back in July of 2023, players have been looking forward to more news about it. The Beta for this launched back in February, and now, the game is ready. Square Enix just announced the release date for the Xbox release of FF14.
Final Fantasy 14 (FF14) Xbox Release Date: March 21, 2024
The full release of #FFXIV on @Xbox is confirmed to arrive on March 21!
To the new players who have been participating in the open beta, and to our Warriors of Light ready to try the game on a new platform, our realm welcomes you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/f7etiyGHyW
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 6, 2024
First of all, let's talk about its release date. FF14 on Xbox has a release date of March 21, 2024. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S. Players can still participate in the Beta, which contains the game's Free Trial.
The Xbox version of the game will likely have the same price point as the other releases of the game, which is around $20 for the Starter edition, and $60 for the current Complete Edition. Additionally, players who have the Game Pass Ultimate will be able to claim the game's Starter Edition for free. The Starter Edition includes the base game, A Realm Reborn, the award-winning expansion Heavensward, and the Stormblood expansion. This also comes with a 30-day free play period. After that, players will have to pay a monthly fee to keep playing the game.
Originally, the Starter Edition of the game only included A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. However, following the recent expansion of its free trial, the Starter Edition now includes Stormblood. This means that players who get the Starter Edition can now also access Red Mage and Samurai, on top of the other jobs players originally had access to.
Players who don't want to buy the game and be tied to its monthly fees don't have to worry. After all, the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 has a free trial up to level 70 and includes the entirety of A Realm Reborn, the award-winning Heavensward Expansion, and the Stormblood expansion with no restrictions on playtime. There are, of course, some restrictions, such as a Gil limit and the inability to use the marketboard. However, it still gives players the full experience of FF14 without paying a single cent.
