In this guide, we will be talking about all of Ultima's Eikonic abilities, as well as how to unlock them in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)'s newest DLC: The Rising Tide.
How To Unlock Ultima In FF16
Unlocking Ultima in FF16 is pretty straightforward. For starters, players must have already bought and installed The Rising Tide DLC for FF16. Afterward, they must start the DLC, and make some progress in the story.
After the player finishes the entire The Rising Tide quest, they will receive a prompt to return to the Hideaway and check on the Arete Stone. Upon arrival to the Hideaway players will notice that the Arete Stone is exuding an aura of sorts. Approach it and interact with it.
The player will be thrown into a cutscene where they will see Ultima granting Clive a portion of their powers, as indicated by the wings and Head Ornament that Clive will receive while using it. After the cutscene, a short combat sequence will start to serve as a tutoriual for Ultima's powers.
FF16 Ultima Abilities
Ultima's main Eikonic ability, Ascension, will have Clive Ascend, channeling the power of Ultima and freeing him from all earthly bonds. As mentioned above, this will give Clive wings, allowing him top hover over the ground and move quickly over the battlefield. This also upgrades his Dodge ability, turning it into a Blink.
While in this form, Clive will attack with his wings for his normal attack, hitting multiple enemies over a large area. His Magic attack, on the other hand, allows him to fire multiple magical bullets at a time at nearby enemies. Aditionally, Clive's wings allow him to easily reach flying enemies.
Ascension takes 2,500 Ability Points to master.
Additionally, Ultima has four other Eikonic Abilities:
Proselytize: Send a river of divine energy cascading before you, dealing damage to all enemies in its path. Can be used in mid-air
Proselytize costs 480 Ability Points to upgrade, and an extra 1,500 to master. This ability has a 3/5 rating for its Damage and a 4/5 rating for its Will Damage.
Dominion: After emitting an aetherial shockwave that spreads in all directions, give rise to eight magicked blades that rush up to pierce the heavens.
Dominion costs 520 Ability Points to upgrade, and an extra 1,500 to master. This ability has a 3/5 rating for its Damage and a 4/5 rating as well for its Will Damage.
Voice of God: Rise and call forth from the heavens a ray of pure aether to scorch the land. Can be used in mid-air.
Voice of God costs 100 Ability Points to unlock, an additional 500 to upgrade, and 1,500 Ability Points to master. This ability has a 4/5 rating for its Damage and a 2/5 rating for its Will Damage.
Ultimate Demise: Draw in all smaller enemies, then overwhelm them with a singular eruption of magicked force. Can be used in mid-air.
Ultimate Demise costs 1500 Ability Points to unlock, an additional 3,500 to upgrade, and a whopping 7,000 more to master. This ability has a 4/5 rating for its Damage and a 4/5 rating for its Will Damage.
Proselytize and Voice of God are the main damage abilities, while Dominion provides some Crowd Control that pushes enemies away. Ultimate Demise is Ultima's strongest attack. and can easily take down multiple enemies. However, its long cool down will force players to think about when and where to use it.
A standard loadout would be Dominion for its Crowd Control, and Proselytize as an additional damage source. Voice of God is also a good alternative for Proselytize, however the player does lose out on Will Damage with Voice of God.
That's it for our guide on all of Ultima's Abilities and how to unlock them in the FF16 DLC The Rising Tide. Players can also unlock Leviathan's powers in this DLC. The Rising Tide DLC is available either on its own or as part of the FFXVI Expansion pass. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.