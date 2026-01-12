LSU football looks to be drifting away from the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes. Although Lane Kiffin had another transfer portal quarterback to pivot to. And it's Landen Clark of Elon University.

Clark rises as Kiffin's first LSU QB addition since taking over as head coach. Shea Dixon of On3/Rivals confirmed the move on Sunday evening. Kiffin even wins him over amid a push from one College Football Playoff team.

James Madison University tried courting Clark, especially after losing starter Alonza Barnett III in the College Football Transfer Portal (landed at UCF).

But Clark now becomes the newest non-group of five QB to join Kiffin. He thrived with former NCAA Division II QB Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss before Kiffin bolted to LSU in late November.

How did LSU, Lane Kiffin win over Landen Clark?

Bryce Koon on On3/Rivals pulled back the curtain on how the Tigers entered the picture for Clark.

“Clark was a name that continued to emerge as LSU looked to fill out its quarterback room. The Tigers were the first team to reach out once Clark hit the portal last Friday, and that has stuck out to the FCS standout,” Koon wrote.

That's when Kiffin and the LSU staff entered the picture to solidify his decision.

“Meeting Lane Kiffin this weekend for a visit, along with several other members of the staff went a long way to securing his commitment,” Koon adds.

Clark himself told Koon that Kiffin's QB history drew him in.

“They all have bet on guys like me and have built true winners at the quarterback position. A prime example is Trinidad Chambliss. They believe I have similar traits to him as well as Matt Corral and Jaxon Dart,” Clark said to On3/Rivals.

He delivered 2,321 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions and added 614 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns at Elon. He adds a new dual-threat wrinkle for the upcoming Kiffin-led offense.