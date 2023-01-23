To welcome Patch 6.31, Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) will be undergoing an All Worlds Maintenance. This will serve as a follow-up to the recently released patch 6.3 for FFXIV.

First off, let’s start with the maintenance period. FFXIV will undergo maintenance from January 23, 2023, at 10:00 PM PST to January 24, 2023, at 2:00 AM PST. As always, the completion time of the maintenance may change depending on various circumstances. All Worlds will be affected by this maintenance. The Lodestone will also undergo maintenance, although it will start at 11:30 PM PST instead.

As with all maintenance periods, the Home World Transfer Service, as well as the Data Center Travel System, will not be available. They start becoming unavailable 30 minutes before the maintenance begins. They will go back online once the maintenance ends. Some features of the FFXIV Companion App will also be unavailable during this time, as they are tied to the game. Other than that, duty recorder data recorded before this maintenance period will no longer be available after the maintenance finishes.

FFXIV Patch 6.3 brought with it a lot of changes, especially with the Paladin job. It also brought with it various MSQ quests, optional Trials, and more.

That's all the news we have about the upcoming FFXIV Patch 6.31 Maintenance period.