Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) announced the date of its maintenance period, which will welcome Patch 6.5: Glowing Light. This will be the final major patch for the Endwalker Expansion before we dive into the Dawntrail Expansion next year.

FFXIV will be undergoing their All Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.5 This maintenance will start on October 2, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT, and will end on October 3, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of twenty-four hours of maintenance, during which players cannot log in to the game. They also mentioned that the completion time is subject to change. Although previous maintenance periods ended ten to twenty minutes earlier, it's quite possible for the maintenance period to be extended. This is especially true in this case, as they will be implementing a whole new patch with a lot of content.

It's also important to note that thirty minutes before the maintenance begins, players will not be able to use the Home World Transfer Service and the Date Center Travel System. Players will have to wait until after the maintenance period to use these features again.

The game is not the only FFXIV feature that will be entering maintenance. The Companion App, The Lodestone, as well as the Online Store and Mog Station, will also enter maintenance. Their maintenance periods, however, differ. The Companion App will enter maintenance at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance, at 3:00 AM PDT, and will end at 9:00 PM PDT of the same day. The Lodestone follows afterward, entering maintenance at 8:00 PM PDT on October 2, 2023. Finally, the Online Store and Mog Station will follow, entering maintenance on October 3, 2023, at 12:00 AM PDT. The Lodestone, Online Store, and Mog Station maintenance will all end at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance.

This patch will bring in the latest content to FFXIV's Endwalker expansion. As mentioned above, this will be the last major patch for Endwalker. It will introduce new Main Scenario Quests, a new dungeon, a new trial, the final Endwalker Alliance raid, and more. To have an idea about what to expect in this patch, you can check out our summaries for Live Letter 78 and Live Letter 79. These live letters cover the overview of the upcoming patch.

That's all the news we have about the upcoming FFXIV 6.5 maintenance. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.