The Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) Moogle Treasure Trove Event for the game's 10th anniversary is about to start, bringing with it a new Tomestone, as well as new rewards.

Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring event in FFXIV. This time, it's here to help celebrate the game's 10th anniversary. The event starts on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 12:00 AM PDT, and will run until the launch of Patch 6.5. Thanks to the recently ended Live Letter 78, we have an idea of when this event ends. Patch 6.4 will launch in Early October of 2023.

Players can earn a limited-time item, called Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry, which they can exchange for various items. Players earn these Tomestones by participating in specific Dungeons, Raids, Alliance Raids, and PVP games. The amount of Tomestones a player gets depends on the Duty they participate in. Below is the amount of Tomestones you can get, and where you can get them:

14 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Euphrosyne (L90 Alliance Raid) The Tower at Paradigm's Breach (L80 Alliance Raid) The Orbonne Monastery (L70 Alliance Raid) Dun Scaith (L60 Alliance Raid) The Praetorium (L50 Dungeon)

12 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Aglaia (L90 Alliance Raid) The Puppets' Bunker (L80 Alliance Raid) The Ridorana Lighthouse (L70 Alliance Raid)

10 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry The Copied Factory (L80 Alliance Raid) The Royal City of Rabanastre (L70 Alliance Raid) The Weeping City of Mhach (L60 Alliance Raid)

6 or 10 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Hidden Gorge (L30 PvP) Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (L30 PvP) The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (L30 PvP) Seal Rock (Seize) (L30 PvP)

8 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) (L90 Trial) The Dead Ends (L90 Dungeon) The Atiascope (L89 Dungeon) Ktisis Hyperboreia (L87 Dungeon) Vanaspati (L85 Dungeon) The Tower of Babil (L83 Dungeon) The Tower of Zot (L81 Dungeon) Castrum Meridianum (L50 Dungeon)

6 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry The Void Ark (L60 Alliance Raid) The Labyrinth of the Ancients (L50 Alliance Raid) Syracus Tower (L50 Alliance Raid) The W0rld of Darkness (L50 Alliance Raid) The Porta Decumana (L50 Trial)

4 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (L90 Raid) Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (L90 Raid) Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (L90 Raid) Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (L90 Raid)

3 Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (L90 Raid) Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (L90 Raid) Abyssos: The Sixth Circle (L90 Raid) Abyssos: The Fifth Circle (L90 Raid) Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (L90 Raid) Asphodelos: The Third Circle (L90 Raid) Asphodelos: The Second Circle (L90 Raid) Asphodelos: The First Circle (L90 Raid)



Players can only receive Tomestones during the prescribed event period. After players gather a sizeable amount of Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry, they can then exchange them for items. Players will have to look for the Itinerant Moogle in any of the three starting cities. That is, in the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), and Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Below is the list of FFXIV items that players can get as rewards for their Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry:

Some of these rewards, like the Kamuy mounts, are only available in FFXIV's Extreme trials. As such, this is a good way for players to get mounts that are either hard to get or are in Trials they don't have access to yet. This is also very good for Free Trial players, as they can get mounts from Trials outside of A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. The exchange period for these rewards will be until the next FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Event. Once the next event rolls around, the player can no longer exchange their Tomestones for the rewards above. Instead, they will be able to trade them for one Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) each.

That's all the information we have about the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove Event for the game's 10 Anniversary, its dates, and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.