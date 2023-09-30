Square Enix recently released the preliminary patch notes for Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) 6.5, Glowing Light, which will launch after the upcoming maintenance period.

Live Letter 78 and Live Letter 79 gave us an overview of what we can expect from Patch 6.5: Glowing Light. The patch notes contain the specifics of the new changes coming to the game. It's important to note that this is still just the preliminary patch notes. Once the full patch notes come out, we will be sure to update this article. Now, let's dive into the patch notes for FFXIV Patch 6.5.

FFXIV 6.5 Growing Light Patch Notes

Playable Content

Quests New Main Scenario Quests Seven new quests in total The first quest, Seeking the Light, starts in Radz-at-Han (X:4.4, Y:9.8) after talking to Varshahn Players must first complete the Main Scenario Quest “The Dark Throne” Chronicles of a New Era quests Myths of the Realm Two quests in total The first quest, “The Heart of the Myth”, begins in Mor Dhona (X:23.9, Y:9.1) after talking to Deryk. Players should have finished the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Secret of the Twelve” to star this quest. New side story quests have been added Wings of Hope The quest begins at Old Sharlayan (X:11.5, T:10.3) after talking to Singingway. Players must first complete the trial “The Abyssal Fracture” and obtain the Lynx of Eternal Darkness, Lynx of Divine Light, Bluefeather Lynx, Lynx of Imperious Wind, Lynx of Righteous Fire, Lynx of Fallen Shadow, and Lynx of Abyssal Grief mounts to start this quest. Custom Deliveries Two new quests in total The first quest, A Request of One's Own, begins in Old Sharlayan (X:13.8, Y:15.0) by talking to Theopauldin Players must first reach Level 80 in any Disciple of the Hand/Land. They must also first complete the sidequest “Go West, Craftsman”, as well as make a certain level of progress in the Main Scenario Quest “Going Haam.” Island Sanctuary The Sweetest Thing The quest begins in the Unnamed Island (X:12.4, Y;28.7) by talking to The Curious Courier. Players must first complete the side story quest “An Ideal Marriage” and make a certain level of progress in enhancing the Island Sanctuary. New Chapters have been added to New Game+ Chronicles of a New Era Quests Myths of the Realm Side Story Quests The Legacy of Louisoix Leveilleur

FATEs New items are now available from certain gemstone traders

Treasure Hunt Rewards of Kumbhiraskin and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted Reward for the Excitatron 6000 and the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon have been asjusted

Grand and Free Companies New Charge symbol options now available in the Company Crests Adjustments made to subaquatic voyages New areas New items Maximum submersible rank increased to 115 from 110

Housing Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added These furniture come from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019 and the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2022. Other new furnishings have been added New Orchestrion rolls have been added New Aquarium fish have been added A new seed for flowerpots have been added Lupin Seeds These can be bought from the following NPCs: Mist (X:11.0 Y:11.4) – Material Supplier The Lavender Beds (X:11.9 Y:8.3) – Material Supplier The Goblet (X:10.9 Y:8.9) – Material Supplier Shirogane (X:10.5 Y:12.1) – Material Supplier Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:12.2) – Material Supplier Apartments – Apartment Merchant New Gridania (X:11.0 Y:11.2) – Tanie

The Manverville Gold Saucer New Triple Triad cards have been added Nophica Halone Althyk Myneia New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added

Miscellaneous Various additions and adjustments to the Island Sanctuary The felicitous furball will now offer “felicitous favors” in which players will be tasked with shipping certain handicrafts. The maximum sanctuary rank has been raised from 16 to 20. New visions have been added. New items have been added that are offered by the horrendous hoarder NPC in exchange for islander's and seafarer's cowries. A new gathering area has been added to the wilds. The area can be unlocked by enhancing your island sanctuary. New gathering points have been added. New gathering materials have been added. New structures have been added. Landmarks can now be rotated in 90/180 degree increments. Access a completed landmark's logboard and select “Rotate landmark” to change the landmark's orientation. New sanctuary crafting recipes have been added. New produce has been added. New animals have been added. New materials can now be acquired from foraging expeditions. New isleworks handicrafts have been added. Workshop agendas can now be copied in the Isleworks Agenda interface. New hairstyle options for Viera and Hrothgar The color of the Endwalker icon has been adjusted in the Duty Support and Trust interfaces, as well as the sightseeing log. Adjustments made to Wondrous Tails Players will no longer be able to accept a new Wondrous Tails journal until they have accepted rewards from their previously completed one. In the event players have not unlocked certain duties, the available objectives will change. Prizes available in exchange for Khloe's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Certificates of Commendation have been adjusted. The following duties have been added: The Lunar Subterrane The Minstrel's Ballad: Hydaelyn's Call The Minstrel's Ballad: Zodiark's Fall Pandæmonium: Anabaseios Adjustments made to Faux Hallows New items added for exchange Available trial for Faux Hallows changed The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) has replaced Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) Nre emotes have been added /slump



Battle System

Miscellaneous adjustments to action descriptions have been made.

New Dungeon Lunar Subterrane

New Trial The Abyssal Fracture The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) Totems from this trial can be exchanged for rewards with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0). The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) Following this release, players can no longer access Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

Item level sync for “The Final Day” adjusted to IL570

Drop rate for Lynx of Fallen Shadow Flute increased

The weekly restriction on rewards in Pandæmonium: Anabaseios has been removed. Does not apply to the Unsung Blade of Anabaseios obtained in The Twelfth Circle

The number of Unsung Blades of Anabaseios required to exchange for a Hermetic Tomestone has been reduced to 4 from 7

New Alliance Raid Thaleia You can receive only one reward item per week for completing duties in Thaleia. Upon completing Thaleia, players can also earn a separate reward once per week: two Cracked Anthoclusters and one Thaleia Coin. The Thaleia Coin can be exchanged with Nesvaaz in Radz-At-Han for items used to improve Allagen Tomestones of Comedy equipment With the introduction of Thaleia, players will no longer receive Cracked Anthroclusters from Euphrosyne

Alliance Raid Adjustments Experience points received upon defeating bosses have increased Bonus experience points received from Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids have been increased The above to adjustments do not apply to the ARR Alliance Raids Allagan Tomestone reward adjustments to the following Raids The Void Ark 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 60 Allagan tomestones of causality 8 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Weeping City of Mhach 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 60 Allagan tomestones of causality 8 Allagan tomestones of comedy Dun Scaith 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 80 Allagan tomestones of causality 10 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Royal City of Rabanastre 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 80 Allagan tomestones of causality 10 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Ridorana Lighthouse 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 80 Allagan tomestones of causality 10 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Orbonne Monastery 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 100 Allagan tomestones of causality 12 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Copied Factory 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 100 Allagan tomestones of causality 12 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Puppets' Bunker 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 100 Allagan tomestones of causality 12 Allagan tomestones of comedy The Tower at Paradigm's Breach 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics 120 Allagan tomestones of causality 15 Allagan tomestones of comedy Aglaia 120 Allagan tomestones of causality 15 Allagan tomestones of comedy Euphrosyne 120 Allagan tomestones of causality 15 Allagan tomestones of comedy

Divine Twine and Divine Shine can now be bought from the following vendors: J'lakshai, Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2) Sacks of Nuts Wilmetta, Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4) Sacks of Nuts Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0) Aglaia Coin / Euphrosyne Coin / Thaleia Coin Speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) for the augmented gear

The following duties have been added to Raid Finder The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) The Singularity Reactor (Unreal)

Voidcast Dais (Extreme) moved from Raid Finder to Duty Finder

Echo added to The Void Cast Dais and the Voidcast Dais (Extreme)

Echo Strength in Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) increased

Duty Roulette: Expert lineup changed Replace Lapis Manalis with The Lunar Subterrane Minimum ILVL for Duty Roulette: Expert increased to 620 from 605

Adjustments made to Duty Roulette: Level 90 Dungeons Lapis Manalis added Minimum ILVL increased to 590 from 575

Abyssal Fracture added to Duty Roulette: Trials Item Level restrictions added to Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids added based on class or job level

New duties added to Duty Roulette: Mentor The Lunar Subterrane The Abyssal Fracture Thaleia Minimum ILVL increased to 625 from 615

The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) has been added to the list of challenges in Stone, Sky, Sea.

Adjustments made to the following instanced dungeons: The Drowned City of Skalia The Burn The Ghimlyt Dark

Duty Support added to the following duties Stormblood The Drowned City of Skalla The Burn The Ghimlyt Dark



PVP

Adjustments made to PvP profile

Series 4 will end, and Series 5 will begin

Adjustments made to Crystalline Conflict Circle showing where the losing team must bring the crystal in order to take the lead Visibility adjustments for the Progress Gauge Players can now make it so that it will always display the affiliated team's base on the left side of the map Settings can be adjusted to display a countdown timer for the end of the match



Items

New items added Thaleia equipment drops New crafting recipes

The following items can now be worn regardless of gender Omega-F Attire Omega-F Earrings Omega-M Attire Omega-M Ear Cuffs

Adjustments made to the Amoire Online Store items can now be stored in the Armoire The category in which stored items can be found will now be shown upon storing them. A name search function for stored items has been added. Stored items can now be glamoured from the armoire interface.

When accessing the glamour dresser, items can be displayed by category

Certain items can now be sold, synthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions

Various changes to the crafting log

Crafted item level 640 equipment can now be exchanged for upgraded item level 650 equipment. Requires Hannish Certificate of Grade 3 Import and Divine Rain

Flying text will now be displayed for items and item quantities obtained via materia extraction, aetherial reduction, and desynthesis.

Players can now speak with Margrat to complete custom deliveries. Requires finishing “A Request of One's Own

New items have been added to gathering points.

New collectable bonuses have been added to certain legendary nodes.

A node's location effect will now be displayed when gathering collectables.

Various adjustments made to aetherial reduction

New fishing holes have been added.

New teeming waters have been added.

Various adjustments to the Fish Guide

Level cap for desynthesis increased to 650 from 640

New mounts

New chocobo barding

New minions

New fashion accessory

Various System Updates

