Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming Make it Rain 2023 event, including the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Make It Rain event: Vie for a Scoop More Precious than Gold! The event starts on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT, and ends on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7:59 AM PDT. The event is starting soon. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul'dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to Ul'dah. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Pugilist, Gladiator, or Thaumaturge. Once in Ul'dah, players must then make their way to the Steps of Nald and talk to Kipih Jakkya. She is located at (X: 9.4, Y: 9.2). Kipih will give the player the quest “A Golden Opportunity”. Players will then have to go through the quest to finish the event.

After finishing the event, players will be able to get the following Event Items:

Wind-up Godbert Using this item gives the player the Wind-up Godbert minion



Additionally, MGP rewards from the Gold Saucer will increase by 50%. This lasts for the whole duration of the event. If you've been farming MGP to get one of the other various Gold Saucer exclusive items, this is your chance to get closer to your goal. Additionally, players can purchase the Crystal Tower striker, Monster Toss machine, Cuff-a-Cur machine, or a few other prizes at a reduced MGP cost. They can purchase these items from the campaign attendant. Players can also obtain certain items from previous iterations of this event from said vendor.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Make It Rain 2023 event, its dates, and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.