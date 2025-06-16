Ole Miss football endured a pivotal college football recruiting loss to end May. Zion Legree left Oxford and Lane Kiffin to reopen his recruiting process. Wisconsin has now swooped him up.

Legree officially announced his decision to join the Badgers, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the move Sunday evening. The Badgers gain a versatile 6-foot-1, 200-pound two-way threat.

The speedster landed 22 total offers including from Ole Miss. National title game runner-up Notre Dame also offered him. Meanwhile, in-state powers Miami and Central Florida tried pursuing him via its scholarship offers.

Legree, though, committed during his official visit to the Madison campus. He also shared to Evan Flood of 247Sports that Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid kept in touch with him even when he verbally committed to Ole Miss.

How Ole Miss looks recruiting wise compared to Wisconsin

Kiffin has put together a strong 2026 class despite losing Legree. Four-star Corey Barber is one future Rebels wide receiver, who turned down Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia. Damarius Yates and Izayia Williams are two more four-stars heading to Oxford.

Ole Miss has eight verbal commits total. Two hail from within the state in Yates and three-star cornerback Braylen Williams.

The Rebels sit at No. 47 overall in the national recruiting rankings. Wisconsin, meanwhile, holds no four-star commits for its '26 class.

However, the Badgers rank much higher than the SEC powerhouse. Wisconsin sits at 33rd overall across the nation. The Badgers hold 13 total verbal commitments.

Safety Zachary Taylor is the highest ranked Badgers pledge. The three-star even became a recent commit — choosing Wisconsin on Friday. But he's not the biggest get for head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff.

Wisconsin scored a rare west coast win and from a national prep powerhouse. The Badgers landed quarterback Ryan Hopkins in April. Hopkins transferred over from JSerra Catholic to the Monarchs. He turned down Missouri, Duke, Kentucky even Wisconsin's Big Ten rival Michigan State for the Badgers. Now Hopkins gains a fast future WR in Legree — who can also line up at cornerback.