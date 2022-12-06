By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

The Moogle Treasure Trove event makes a return to Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV), bringing with it a new set of rewards.

Moogle Treasure Trove is a recurring event in FFXIV. The event starts on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST, and will run until the launch of Patch 6.3, which is around early January 2023.

Players can earn a limited-time item, called Irregular Tomestones of Creation, which they can exchange for various items. Players earn these Tomestones by participating in specific Dungeons, Raids, Alliance Raids, and PVP games. The amount of Tomestones a player gets depends on the Duty they participate in. Below is the amount of Tomestones you can get, and where you can get them:

7 Irregular Tomestones of Creation Dun Scaith (L60 Alliance Raid) The Praetorium (L50 Dungeon)

5 Irregular Tomestones of Creation The Weeping City of Mhach (L60 Alliance Raid)

3 or 5 Irregular Tomestones of Creation Hidden Gorge (L30 PvP) Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (L30 PvP) The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (L30 PvP) Seal Rock (Seize) (L30 PvP) The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (L30 PvP)

4 Irregular Tomestones of Creation Halatali (Hard) (L50 Dungeon) Brayflox’s Longstop (Hard) (L50 Dungeon) Castrum Medridianum (L50 Dungeon)

3 Irregular Tomestones of Creation The Void Ark (L60 Alliance Raid) The Porta Decumana (L50 Trial) Dzemael Darkhold (L44 Dungeon) Cutter’s Cry (L38 Dungeon) The Sunken Temple of Qarn (L35 Dungeon)

2 Irregular Tomestones of Creation Kugane Ohashi (L70 Trial) Battle in the Big Keep (L50 Trial) Battle on the Big Bridge (L50 Trial)



After players gather a sizeable amount of Irregular Tomestones of Creation, they can then exchange them for items. Players will have to look for the Itinerant Moogle in any of the three starting cities. That is, in the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), and Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

Below is the list of items the player can get in exchange for Irregular Tomestones of Creation

Namazu Necklace (100 Tomestones)

Hallowed Kamuy Fife (50 Tomestones)

Albino Karakul Horn (50 Tomestones)

Falcon Ignition Key (50 Tomestones)

Ballroom Etiquette – Overzealous Affirmations (50 Tomestones)

The Ancient City Orchestrion Roll (50 Tomestones)

Heartless Orchestrion Roll (50 Tomestones)

Ballroom Etiquette – Intelligent Impressions (30 Tomestones)

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2 (30 Tomestones)

Ishgardian Half Barding (30 Tomestones)

Spotted Fedora (30 Tomestones)

Spotted Spencer (30 Tomestones)

Drake Horn(30 Tomestones)

Direwolf Whistle (30 Tomestones)

Xanthos Whistle (30 Tomestones)

Enbarr Whistle (30 Tomestones)

Dark Lanner Whistle (30 Tomestones)

Sophic Lanner Whistle (30 Tomestones)

MGP Platinum Card (30 Tomestones)

Brick Garden Wall (20 Tomestones)

Marble Alcove Bed (20 Tomestones)

Mahogany Aqueduct (20 Tomestones)

Indoor Pond (20 Tomestones)

Barrel Table (20 Tomestones)

Giant Beaver Burger Set (20 Tomestones)

Stage Curtain (20 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Fending (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Surcoat of Maiming (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Striking (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Scouting (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Jacket of Aiming (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Casting (15 Tomestones)

Augmented Lost Allagan Coat of Healing (15 Tomestones)

Central Shroud Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

East Shroud Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

South Shroud Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

North Shroud Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

Mor Dhona Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

Coerthas Central Highlands Riding Map (10 Tomestones)

Mutamix Bubblypots Card (10 Tomestones)

Memeroon Card (10 Tomestones)

Mist Dragon Card (7 Tomestones)

Ultima, the High Seraph Card (7 Tomestones)

Wind-up Meateater (7 Tomestones)

Smoulder Orchestrion Roll (7 Tomestones)

Coming Home Orchestrion Roll (7 Tomestones)

Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x10 (1 Tomestone)

The exchange period will be until the release of FFXIV Patch 6.4, although there is still no date for the said patch. Take note that players can only obtain and collect Tomestones during the above event period.

That’s all the information we have about the Moogle Treasure Trove event for FFXIV. You can check out the official event page for more details about the event.