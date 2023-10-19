London Fan Fest 2023 is coming in a few days, so what better way to celebrate it than with a sale. Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) is now holding an October 2023 sale, allowing players to play the critically acclaimed MMORPG at a discounted price.

FFXIV is now on sale! 🥳 From now until November 1, save 50% on #FFXIV (Complete & Collector’s Editions) and Endwalker (Standard & Collector's Edition) on the Square Enix Store, Mog Station, and PlayStation Store! 🎮 🛒 https://t.co/hKYTaqa4Ic pic.twitter.com/lTBaR2UxJk — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 18, 2023

Square Enix recently announced that the critically acclaimed MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, will be having a sale. In fact, it's going to be a 50% off sale. Players who have been waiting for the game to go on sale can now buy the game to explore Eorzea for themselves.

The sale started on October 18, 2023 and will run until November 1, 2023. The following items are on sale:

The Endwalker Standard Edition contains the following:

Stormblood

Shadowbringers

Endwalker

Requires the FFXIV Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn) to play

The Endwalker Collector's Edition contains the following:

Everything included in the Standard Edition

The following in-game items: Death Scythe Reaper Glamour Arion Mount Wind-up Porom Minion



The Complete Edition contains the following:

A Realm Reborn

Stormblood

Shadowbringers

Endwalker

The Complete Collector's Edition contains the following:

Everything included in the Complete Edition

The in-game items from each expansion’s Collector’s Editions: A Realm Reborn: Fat Chocobo Mount, Coeurl mount, Wind-up Moogle Minion, Baby Behemoth Minion, Behemoth Barding, Helm of Light Heavensward: Flying Griffin Mount, Dark Knight Cecil-themed Baron Helm, Wind-up Kain, A Phial of Fantasia Stormblood: Syldra Mount, Wind-up Bartz Minion, Chicken Knife Red Mage Weapon Shadowbringers: Grani Mount, Wind-up Fran Minion, Revolver Gunbreaker Weapon Endwalker: Arion Mount, Wind-up Porom Minion, Death Scythe Reaper Glamour



Buying the game for the first time will give the player a free 30-day play period. Once this runs out, the player must pay a monthly subscription fee to keep playing. Players can pay this subscription fee either through their card, the Crysta currency, or via time cards.

If you're still on the fence about buying the game, then you can try the game out via the game's all-new expanded Free Trial. This gives players access to the entirety of the base game, A Realm Reborn (ARR), as well as the award-winning expansion Heavensward (HW) and the Stormblood (SB) expansion. Players can play up to level 70 on all of the jobs available in ARR, HW, and SB. If you're wondering how long you can play the Free Trial, the answer is that there are no restrictions on playtime. You will be able to keep on playing the Free Trial even after you've finished SB. Should you need some more convincing, then you can check out our Is It Worth It article to see if FFXIV is for you. It's a free trial, so why not try it out?

That's all the information we have about the FFXIV October 2023 sale. Remember, the sale will end on November 1, 2023, so if you plan to buy it, do it before the FFXIV October sale ends. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.