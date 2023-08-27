Greece will face the United States in some FIBA World Cup action. We are here to share our FIBA World Cup odds series, make a Greece-United States prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Greece dominated Jordan 92-71 in their group-stage opener. Now, they have a tougher task ahead of them as they face the United States of America. The Greeks build a 46-36 halftime lead. However, the third quarter proved difficult, and they lost some momentum. But they exploded in the fourth quarter to win the game. Significantly, they shot 51.5 percent from the field. Greece also went 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Somehow, they won despite hitting only 55.6 percent (10 of 18) of their free throws. Greece also won the board battle, nabbing 42 rebounds to Jordan's 31. Likewise, they finished with 17 offensive rebounds.

Greece also generated 24 assists, five blocks, and nine steals. Conversely, they committed 11 turnovers and 20 fouls. Giannoulis Lorentzakis scored 19 points. Meanwhile, Ioannis Papertrou had 13 points. Thomas Walkup added 13 points and seven assists.

The United States defeated New Zealand 99-72. Hence, the goal is to build off the momentum they created. They endured a sluggish first quarter where they only led 19-18 after the first. Regardless, they gained momentum slowly and found themselves leading 45-36 at halftime. They broke awat in the second half. Significantly, they finished with 59.3 percent shooting. Also, they converted 44.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

The Americans had 23 assists, seven blocks, and 10 steals. Conversely, they also committed 19 turnovers and 17 fouls. Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero led the way with 21 points. Additionally, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards added 14 points and seven rebounds. Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed with 12 points and four rebounds. Finally, Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves had 12 points and six assists.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Greece-United States Odds

Greece: +23.5 (-115)

United States: -23.5 (-111)

Over: 178.5 (-115)

Under: 178.5 (-111)

How to Watch Greece vs. United States

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:40 AM ET/5:40 AM PT

Why Greece Will Cover The Spread

It would be easier for Greece to cover if they had the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, he had surgery a couple of months ago and is not in this tournament. But the Greeks must adapt and find a way to win.

It also starts with stopping Edwards and Banchero. However, the problem with that is that the US has plenty of other playmakers ready to dominate. But these are the hottest shooters on the team. Therefore, it's up to the defense to make adjustments and find ways around the issues.

The most efficient way to win is to slow the game down. Ultimately, NBA players today play really fast. The Greeks must use their size to cut the floor in half. Moreover, they must force the USA to play at their level. Lorentzakis must build on his stellar performance and have a great showing. Then, his teammates must provide him with all the assistance he needs.

Greece will cover the odds if they can formulate a perfect defensive strategy against the Americans. Then, they need to play a gritty style while converting shots. They will not win a shootout with the United States.

Why The United States Will Cover The Spread

There is a reason why the Americans are the heavy favorites. Ultimately, it all starts with the NBA players and the fast-break style they employ. Edwards, Banchero, and Reaves are all excellent at shooting the basketball and running up and down the court. Moreover, they have an unmatched confidence that is tough to match. Jackson provides proven power and a long wingspan. Therefore, look for him to continue to play a role.

The issue that the USA had in their opener was their sluggish start. Consequently, that could doom them against better squads. But do the Greeks have the squad capable of exposing a slow start? It does not seem feasible. Additionally, the US has so much star power that anyone can take the ball and run with it.

The United States will cover the spread if they run up and down the court while playing at an up-tempo level. Then, they must not let Greece get hot.

Final Greece-United States Prediction & Pick

Greece dominated Jordan in the opener. Regardless, it seems they took advantage of an inexperienced squad, rather than display dominance against stiff competition. The United States are that stiff competition. Unfortunately, Greece will learn that the hard way. The Americans dominate in this one to claim two more points.

Final Greece-United States Prediction & Pick: United States: -23.5 (-111)