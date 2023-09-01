Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic pulled a fast one on his Mavs teammate Josh Green during the Slovenia versus Australia matchup in the FIBA World Cup on Friday. Green attacked the rim, but Doncic met him up high and rejected him, reports The Dallas Morning News' SportsDay Staff.

Doncic finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Slovenia’s 91-80 win over Australia in the FIBA World Cup on Friday. He also had a rare defensive highlight, jumping up high to block Green after an alley-oop layup attempt.

Australia was projected to win this game, but Doncic proved to be too much for his Slovenia squad. Additionally, he will now have plenty of leverage on Green once the NBA regular season comes around. The two Mavs teammates will most likely look back and laugh on the block, but Green might avoid him come the start of training camp.

The Mavericks are staring down the barrel of a season with massive expectations, or else. Everyone around the Mavs can count on Luka Doncic being successful, but if guys like Josh Green and the rest of the roster don't show up, it might spell the end of the Doncic era in Dallas.

For now, both Doncic and Green will focus on the rest of the FIBA World Cup and trying to bring home gold for their respective countries. Once the tournament comes to an end, Doncic will probably be giving Green all the slack that he can take for the monstrous block that Doncic had on him during Friday's game.