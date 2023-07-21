With the FIBA World Cup right around the corner, Team USA Basketball continues their preparations to prove they are still the best in the world. Having a roster highlighted by young stars such as Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and others, Team USA has also put together an impressive list of player that will play on their Select Team, the group that will practice and scrimmage against the world cup team in Las Vegas next month.

Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Keegan Murray are a few youthful talents that have been named to the Select Team recently and on Friday, more rising stars were added to the roster. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid will also be part of the USA Basketball Select Team for FIBA World Cup training camp.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes were also named to USA Basketball Select Team on Friday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heading into his third season in the NBA, Murphy is coming off of a breakout season in New Orleans in which he played a total of 79 games. Starting in 65 of these games, the former first-round pick averaged 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range. Just 23 years old and already holding a key role in New Orleans, Murphy figures to be a big part of the Pelicans' core group moving forward.

While he went undrafted in 2019, Naz Reid carved out a role for himself with the Minnesota Timberwolves and found himself on the receiving end of a three-year, $42 million contract from his team this offseason. In a total of 68 games last season, Reid averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range.

Both Murphy and Reid are key secondary contributors to their NBA franchises and now, they will play key roles in helping Team USA prepare for this summer's world cup. More NBA talent will likely join the Select Team in the coming week, as training camp in Las Vegas begins on August 3 with the 2023 FIBA World Cup beginning for the United States on Aug. 26.