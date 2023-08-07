USWNT star Megan Rapinoe drew a lot of ire on social media after the team lost to Sweden on penalty kicks. One person who wasn't having all the hate? Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.

A Twitter user posted a clip of Rapinoe being consoled by teammates after she missed her penalty kick in the shootout. The user gloated that Rapinoe's reaction was “Almost better than Lindsey Vonn falling on her ass after criticizing Trump!”

Vonn, a gold medal winner for the United States in women's downhill skiing at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada, ferociously defended her fellow Olympian. Rapinoe was a member of the 2012 USWNT that captured gold in London's Summer Olympics.

“I don’t see you out there on the pitch,” Vonn shot back at the user. “How about giving these athletes some respect, regardless of political opinions.”

Megan Rapinoe has drawn sharp criticism for her outspokenness regarding issues she is passionate about. Most notably, she chose to kneel during the playing of the US national anthem in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

She was also part, along with 27 of her US Women's soccer teammates, of a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation in 2019. The suit sought to achieve equal pay for the men's and women's teams, among other goals.

Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to political controversy herself. In December of 2017, ahead of the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea, Vonn said in an interview that she would be representing the people of the United States, but not then-President Donald Trump. Vonn also declared that were she to win gold again, she would not attend the resulting White House reception. She went on to win the bronze medal in women's downhill skiing.