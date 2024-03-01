Fifth Harmony may be coming together one last time along with Camila Cabello.
Page Six is reporting that the group is “in talks” to reunite. This would be the first time since 2018 that the group was together. Cabello had previously left the group in 2016 but she would also be a part of this.
The report adds that any sort of reunion would not interfere with the forthcoming releases from Cabello and Normani.
Formed in 2012, Fifth Harmony was a girl group that got their start on the X Factor series. They would subsequently sign with Simon Cowell's Syco Music record label.
As a group, they released three studio albums. They also embarked on seven headlining concert tours. During their tenure, they also opened for the likes of Demi Lovato, Cher Lloyd, and Austin Mahone.
Camila Cabello's post-Fifth Harmony success
Undoubtedly the biggest star to come from Fifth Harmony was Camila Cabello. As a solo artist, she has released three studio albums, most recently Familia in 2022. She also embarked on the “Never Be the Same” tour from 2018-19 and has opened for Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay.
As a featured artist, she's collaborated with the likes of Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly. She featured on songs like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Bad Things.”
Her biggest song to date, though, is “Señorita,” which was done in collaboration with Mendes. The song was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. She has received three other Grammy nominations including Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila.