Drake and Camila Cabello made a splash when they were spotted on jet skis together in Turks and Caicos.

If Sigmund Freud were alive today and reading TMZ, he might say “sometimes a jet ski trip is just a jet ski trip” upon hearing the news that Drake and Camila Cabello hit the water together in Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday. But for the rest of us, it's fair game to openly surmise about what this little rendezvous means in terms of their relationship.

TMZ has obtained footage of Drake and Cabello together on a tropical getaway. In one video, they're seen laughing together on a party boat at the island hotspot Noah's Ark Beach Club. Does this mean they've chosen each other to pair up with in the event of a biblical flood that requires them to repopulate the Earth? That would produce a beautiful new musical world, but it's probably reading into the name of the venue a little too much.

In another photo, Drake and Cabello are seen riding jet skis side by side. So either they're just doing the huge music stars hanging out together in expensive far-off locales in the middle of the week thing, or they're potentially an item.

Then again, Drake has also been expressing his fondness lately for a bartender who works at the Noah's Ark Beach Club, whom he calls Flacka, and who has become an internet sensation ever since Drake started featuring her in his vacation posts.

So in short, Drake's relationship status is muddled at the moment. He's possibly involved with Camila Cabello, Flacka, both or neither. All we can say for sure at this point is that he's living his life to the fullest, and there's no midweek hump day lull for this music star.