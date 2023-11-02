Filmmakers are currently working on a documentary that tells the story and the triumphs of North Carolina A&T called "Our Blues Make Us Gold”

Filmmakers Brandon and Ashley Dante Deese, both talented professionals who studied in New York City, are currently working on a documentary called “Our Blues Make Us Gold” that tells the captivating story of North Carolina A&T, per a feature report by MyFox8.

The documentary aims to showcase both the triumphs and challenges faced by this illustrious institution, which happens to have the highest enrollment among all HBCUs nationwide. With a current student enrollment of 13,883 for the 2023-24 academic year, North Carolina A&T has garnered support from its administration, as well as esteemed faculty members such as Caroline Jones and Ed Moye.

Brandon Deese, when speaking to WGHP, expressed his aspiration to craft a narrative that resonates not only with A&T alumni but also with individuals who did not attend the university. The documentary will feature a collection of archival photos and videos that trace the evolution of the campus from its early days to its current state.

“We strove … to tell a story that would say, ‘If you didn’t go to A&T, you could still get something from this. You could still find something to relate to,’ and I think we’ve achieved that” Deese said to MyFox8.

It will also delve into captivating stories about the university's football team and its renowned marching band, the “Blue and Gold Marching Machine,” currently ranked number one in the ESPN Band of the Year Division I rankings.

The inspiration for this documentary stemmed from Ashley's experience in a network writer's room on an unnamed show, where she proposed a character who hails from an HBCU and embodies intelligence, success, and black excellence.

However, her suggestion was met with strong resistance. As Ashley and Brandon continued to delve into this experience and similar ones, it evolved into the creation of the documentary.

Ashley and Brandon embarked on this project to shed light on the significance of HBCUs, drawing from their own appreciation and understanding of these institutions, even though they did not attend one themselves.

As a married couple, Brandon and Ashley are determined to offer an opportunity for those less familiar with HBCUs to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for them.