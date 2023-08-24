It is time for the FIBA World Cup, and Finland will meet Australia in their first game of the tournament. We are here to share our FIBA odds series and make a Finland-Australia prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

This is the premiere basketball tournament in the world. Now, we will see who emerges as the champion. Finland did not qualify in 2019. Today, they are back to try and make an impact. 2014 was their previous appearance in the tournament. Ultimately, that team went 1-4 in the group stage and finished 22nd in the tournament. It was also the only other time in their history they have qualified for the FIBA World Cup.

Australia nearly won it all last time. Unfortunately, they fell short, as they lost 95-88 in double overtime to Spain in the semifinals. Marc Gasol dominated them with 39 points. Thus, the Aussies could not handle his play. Australia has made it to the FIBA World Cup five straight times. However, they have yet to win it.

Lauri Markkanen is the only representative from the NBA, as he comes from the Utah Jazz. Significantly, he averaged 25.6 points per game while having a career season for the Jazz this past year. Markkanen also played during the EuroBasket Tournament, and his 43 points in one game was a record for EuroBasket.

Australia will feature eight NBA players, including Joe Ingles, Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, and Josh Green. Additionally, they will have some role players like Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Matisse Thybulle, and Jack White.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Finland-Australia Odds

Finland: +10.5 (-122)

Australia: -10.5 (-104)

Over: 168.5 (-125)

Under: 168.5 (-104)

How to Watch Finland vs. Australia

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4 AM ET/1 AM PT

Why Finland Will Cover The Spread

Markkanen will be the key player for the Finnish team. Also, there are other players that can contribute. Sasu Salin is another player who can emerge, as he averaged 13.1 points per game, while Alex Murphy averaged 13 per game during the European qualifiers. Meanwhile, Markkanen averaged nine rebounds during the qualifiers. Likewise, Max Besselink averaged six boards per game, while Mikael Jontunen grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game. Edon Maxhuni averaged five assists per game, while Ilari Seppala averaged 2.8 helpers during the qualifiers.

Markkanen will be the player with the most experience. Regardless, he will need help from the others. Salin and Murphy will need to contribute to the team. But they will also have a tough time taking down the Aussies.

Finland will cover the spread if Markkanen has a monster game. Also, they need to play well against an Aussie team with many NBA players on the roster.

Why Australia Will Cover The Spread

Mills was on the 2019 team and will look to finish the job this time around. Moreover, he has help now from more players in the association. But Mills has not exactly dominated in the NBA. Instead, he averaged 6.2 points for the Brooklyn Nets this past season. The player most will be paying attention to will be Giddey. Ultimately, he averaged 16.6 points per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season. Giddey will also get help from Daniels, who is looking to make an impact. Significantly, he averaged 17.7 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season.

Green is a role player off the bench in the NBA and will likely serve the same role for Australia. Moreover, he averaged 2.6 points per game off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks this past season. Ingles was a great role player for the Milwaukee Bucks this past season, averaging 6.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Cooks produced 3.8 points per game for the Washington Wizards. Thybulle had 7.4 points per game for the Portland Trailblazers. Likewise, White had 1.2 points per game for the Thunder.

Giddey and Mills will likely be the leaders on this team. Likewise, expect them to take charge and lead the Aussies in scoring. The fate of the Australians will rise or fall based on how these two can execute around the rim.

Australia will cover the spread if Giddey and Mills can take charge and score in bunches. Then, they must find someone to stop Markkanen.

Final Finland-Australia Prediction & Pick

Markkanen is an exceptional player. However, he will face an entire team filled with players from the association. Look for that to matter in the first game of the tournament as Australia cruises to an easy win in the opener of the group stage, showing they are ready to get back to the semifinals.

