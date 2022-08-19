Finn Wolfhard is a young Canadian actor, musician, writer, and director most well known for playing the role of Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Finn Wolfhard’s net worth in 2022.

Finn Wolfhard’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $4 Million

Finn Wolfhard’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Finn Wolfhard was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

His career in showbusiness began when he did a music video for a band off of a Craigslist listing.

“There’s a young band from Vancouver and I did one of their first music videos. It was my first job. After that, I just loved being on set so much. It comes from me wanting to make friends all over the world.” – Finn Wolfhard on his first job.

Soon after that, he was cast on Netflix’s newest sci-fi horror show, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things. He got the part by submitting a video entry for the show’s open casting call. You can view his casting video and fellow cast members here.

Finn got the role of Mike Wheeler and got to work with veteran actors such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Stranger Things, as we know it now, has blossomed into one of the most popular Netflix shows currently. Its third season garnered views from 64 million households, breaking Netflix’s record at the time. Now, its fourth season is the second most-viewed Netflix series in history with 1.35 billion streaming hours; the Korean hit series Squid Game’s season 1 recently surpassed Stranger Things with 1.65 billion hours. Nevertheless, the two dominate Netflix’s charts, as the Spanish third-placer Money Heist’s part 5 only has 792.2 million hours.

Going back to Wolfhard, he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. As it did for fellow stars Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and others, Wolfhard’s role in Stranger Things catapulted his career to greater heights.

He made his full-length film debut in 2017 when he was cast to play Richie Tozier in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s It. The adaptation was another incredible success, grossing a massive $701.8 million worldwide on just a $35 million budget. He went on to reprise his role in an appearance in the sequel It: Chapter Two (2019). The film didn’t do quite as well as its predecessor, only grossing $473.1 million with a $79 million budget.

In 2018, he was cast as pizza-delivery boy Tyler in the romantic comedy flick Dog Days. It was another star-studded cast, with the likes of Eva Longoria, Nina Dobrev, and Vanessa Hudgens all starring alongside Wolfhard.

2019 was a prolific year for Wolfhard. Aside from the record-breaking season 3 of Stranger Things, he also starred in the animated series Carmen Sandiego as Player. He also co-starred in drama film The Goldfinch (2019) with Ansel Elgort and Oakes Fegley. Moreover, he voiced Pugsley Addams in the animated remake of The Addams Family (2019).

The next year, he featured in the supernatural horror film The Turning (2020) as Miles. He also co-starred in the anthology film Omniboar: A Fast Boat Fantasia (2020).

2020 also saw Wolfhard’s directorial debut with a comedy short film Night Shifts (2020) released on YouTube.

The next year, he starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) with Carrie Coon. He then starred in comedy-drama film When You Finish Saving The World (2022) with Juliann Moore. Obviously, this helped to add to Finn Wolfhard’s net worth in 2022.

Aside from acting, Wolfhard is also known for being a musician. He was the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for Calpurnia until it dissolved in 2019. Wolfhard currently has a new band called The Aubreys. They would debut on the soundtrack of his 2020 film The Turning. The group’s debut LP Karaoke Alone, meanwhile, was released the following year on November 5, 2021.

Wolfhard was included in Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 in the field of Hollywood and entertainment back in 2020. He was also listed in Variety‘s Hollywood Youth Impact Report from 2017 to 2019. The Hollywood Reporter also included him in their list of the top 30 stars under 18 in 2018 and 2019.

The now-19 year old earned around $20k per episode of Stranger Things in its first season. It has now risen more than tenfold to $250k per episode as per season 4, which has just recently concluded. This means he has earned about $2.25 million just from the most recent season alone.

Finn Wolfhard, like most of his counterparts in Stranger Things, has turned into a superstar since joining the show. The talented artist is sure to add to his prolific film career down the line, all the while pursuing his passion for music. In his young career, Wolfhard has already accumulated a net worth of $4 million through his salary from his films and shows, as well as income from The Aubreys.

With that, were you stunned at all at Finn Wolfhard’s net worth in 2022?