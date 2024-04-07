Singer of the rock band Firehouse, C.J. Snare, has passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.
TMZ reported that he died Friday afternoon and that he was battling cancer. His daughter Heaver confirmed the news, and cardiac arrest was the official cause of death.
Along with being the singer, Snare was a founding band member. He helped assemble the band in 1987 after his group, Maxx Warrior, disbanded.
Firehouse posts about C.J. Snare's death
The band wrote on their official Facebook page: “It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and founding member of Firehouse. CJ Snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.”
It continued: “As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.”
The band added, “CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse nonstop for the past 34 years. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world. Reach for the Sky, CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans, and your bandmates. You're singing with the angels now.”
Snare sang and played keyboards on all seven of the band's albums. Their self-titled debut LP went double platinum in the U.S. He wrote for the hits Don't Treat Me Bad, Love of a Lifetime, and When I Look Into Your Eyes.
Surviving band members include guitarist Bill Leverty and drummer Michael Foster.
Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Night Ranger's Jack Blades wrote, “Just heartsick with the news our rock n roll brother CJ Snare's passing. Many wonderful memories of NR and Firehouse playing together. CJ's sweet soul & great smile always brightened up the day no matter what was happening.”
According to the band's website, Firehouse is set to perform on April 13th in Greeneville, TN. They're set to travel to Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and New York. It's unclear if they'll continue with their tour with the devastating news of Snare passing.
Last FM states that in December 2004, “Firehouse became the first major international rock band to play concert dates in northeast India.” They had a “sold-out stadium crowd of over 40,000.”
Some of their albums beyond their self-titled 1990 debut include Hold Your Fire (1992), 3 (1995), Good Acoustics (1996), Category 5 (1998), Bring ‘Em Out Live (1999), o2 (2000), and Prime Time (2003).
They have 16 Gold & Platinum records, 7 million sales worldwide, 2 Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 Hits, 4 Billboard Hot 100 Top 25 Hits, and they won the American Music Awards 1991 Best New Hard Rock Heavy Metal Band.
C.J. Snare is survived by three children.
RIP