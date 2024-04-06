Princess Kate overcame her “inherently shy” personality to reveal that she had cancer last month. In March, Kate shocked the world when she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that Kate “is inherently shy, and for her to do that took a lot.”
Bedell Smith added that the ending of her message was also reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth.
“When she ended with ‘You are not alone,' it rang a bell with something that Queen Elizabeth would have said,” Bedell Smith explained. “It was very similar to what Queen Elizabeth said during COVID when she said, ‘We are all in this together.'”

“She was mindful there are very few people who read about that or watched that who doesn’t know someone who has cancer. She was mindful of that,” the journalist and biographer continues. “It was a way of reassuring people not only about her condition but helping them have courage.”
“There was not a trace of self-pity. She projected honesty,” Bedell Smith says. “It was the right balance.”
She added that Kate's message was “sincere, dignified, poised, and she was forthright.”
Why Wasn't Prince William By Princess Kate's Side During Cancer Announcement Video?
A source also gave some insight on why Prince William was not in the video with Princess Kate while she delivered her message last month.
“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a palace source told People.
“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January,” the source says. “Now more than ever, he's focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”
Princess Kate's Cancer Announcement
Prior to Princess Kate's announcement, there were many theories on why she was missing from the public eye. The theories were told by royal enthusiasts on social media as they explained why they thought Kate had been kidnapped or cloned and other very out there theories.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement January per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
Kate then went along and released a video revealing that she will be undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the royal mom explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said referring to her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”
