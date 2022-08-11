First look at Bucks’ new Ray Allen era purple throwback jerseys

NBA teams using throwback jerseys seem to be all the rage heading into the 2022-23 season. The Detroit Pistons are bringing back the teal. The Golden State Warriors are bringing back Run TMC. Other teams are going the throwback route as well, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced Thursday the return of the Ray Allen era purple jerseys. Check it out:

Classic never goes out of style. pic.twitter.com/UHH4J2U4QC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 11, 2022

The Bucks are referring to this jersey as their “Light It Up” Classic Edition. The franchise wore these road uniforms from 1993-2002. It was during this time that Allen, Sam Cassell and Glenn Robinson starred for the Bucks and nearly made the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee made it to Game 7 of the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals with this trio, only to lose to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. That was the closest the Bucks had been to the NBA Finals since 1974, when they lost to the Boston Celtics.

After that loss in 2001, the Bucks didn’t make it past the first round again until 2018-19, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals. It looked like they were destined to make the Finals that season and even took a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in that series, but unfortunately they lost the next four games.

Milwaukee finally did return to Finals glory, though, in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the Finals to win the franchise’s first title since 1971. It was the second title in franchise history.

These purple jerseys do mean a lot to Bucks fans because of that 2001 team, and it’s cool that they will be making a triumphant comeback for 2022-23.