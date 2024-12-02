Florida International University (FIU) football flew under the radar with its major change Sunday. FIU fired head coach Mike MacIntyre — joining Purdue's Ryan Walters and West Virginia's Neal Brown as coaches dismissed on the same day. But the Panthers also learned the fate of their starting quarterback following MacIntyre's dismissal.

Keyone Jenkins revealed he's heading into the transfer portal, he told On3.com's Hayes Fawcett on Sunday evening. The 6-foot, 196-pound Jenkins leaves after two seasons in Miami.

The left-handed passer finished 2024 tossing 22 touchdowns and suffering only eight interceptions. He racked up 2,557 yards and completed 61.8% of his throws. Jenkins added 130 yards rushing and crossed the end zone twice on keepers.

The Miami native ended the year in strong fashion. Jenkins combined to throw 12 touchdowns and only one interception in FIU's final four games. The Panthers went 2-2 in those contests Jenkins was at his efficient best.

Jenkins earned immediate playing time after joining the Panthers' 2023 class. He threw 11 touchdowns but ran six into the end zone. He'll be leaving the 305 region with 41 career touchdowns and 4,979 combined yards, but went 8-15 overall as a starter.

FIU was never Jenkins' first choice out of state of Florida high school powerhouse Miami Central High. He originally committed to Auburn on Nov. 19, 2022. But, he flipped to FIU on Dec. 21 during the 2023 cycle early signing period.

Will former Florida International QB be in high demand in portal?

Jenkins adds to an inflating list of QBs heading into the portal. He's also among the dual-threats now making himself eligible to play elsewhere with two remaining years of eligibility.

Jenkins, though, became QB portal entry No. 3 on Sunday. Holden Geringer announced he's leaving Auburn, while Arizona lost Brayden Dorman. Of these three, only Jenkins' decision comes in the aftermath of his head coach's firing. Now comes this for Jenkins: Will the former FIU QB be in high demand by teams seeking a new signal-caller?

Perhaps Auburn can try again, amid the Geringer news. The Tigers' offer, though, came from the Bryan Harsin regime and not Hugh Freeze. Time will tell if Freeze makes a QB run in the portal or rides with four-star verbal commit Deuce Knight.

Another place to monitor is a program that took in a former mid-major QB, but ultimately watched him blossom into a Heisman Trophy candidate: The Miami Hurricanes. With Cam Ward soon off to the NFL Draft, the ‘Canes have to think of his eventual replacement. Jenkins is officially not far to contact, as he'd bring a near similar mobility to Ward.

If Jenkins stays in the Group of Five realm, he has another possible in-state option at Florida Atlantic. Kasen Weisman placed his name in the portal Sunday. Like Jenkins, Weisman is making his decision after a coaching change (Tom Herman got fired on Nov. 18).

Jenkins becomes one of the last MacIntyre recruits and starting QBs. MacIntyre posted three consecutive 4-8 seasons at FIU. He's officially 58-89 overall as a head coach, which includes his stops at San Jose State and Colorado.