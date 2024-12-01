Purdue football has created the newest power conference head coaching opening. Following the Boilermakers' disastrous 66-0 loss against rival Indiana, Ryan Walters is out as head coach.

The Walters era started on Dec. 14, 2022 with Purdue naming him the new leader of football. The hire originally brought one of the nation's top defensive coordinators over to West Lafayette, Indiana. Walters delivered the nation's third ranked defense out of Illinois plus produced a No. 2 ranking in points surrendered.

Walters, however, leaves the Boilermakers with a 5-19 overall record. The Indianapolis Star's Nathan Baird revealed the nature of the teams' losses pushed Walters out early. Purdue lost by margins of 17 to 66 points in eight of its 11 losses.

Purdue may not be considered the most attractive Power 4 opening. Not with North Carolina, UCF, plus West Virginia on Saturday all opening up. Walters stockpiled a roster that's clearly behind many in the Big 10 Conference. Plus with upgrades worth up $45.4 million at Ross-Ade Stadium, the next coaching leader will need to win right away to fill those seats and increase the revenue.

Walters was a first time head coaching hire. This job is more for a current or past head coach. Time to dive into, in order, the best options for Purdue.

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

Helton reportedly was a “serious candidate” for the opening back in 2022 before it went to Walters, per CBS Sports' Will Backus. The WKU head coach has delivered five winning seasons in his six years of leading the Hilltoppers. That includes the 8-4 campaign which now has the Hilltoppers pursuing the Conference USA title this coming weekend.

The former University of Houston QB also gives Purdue a chance to dip back to a past trend that worked. The Boilermakers plucked away former WKU head coach Jeff Brohm before the 2017 season, who went 36-34 at Purdue and delivered three bowl appearances.

Paul Chryst, former Wisconsin head coach

Say Purdue wants to lure back a former head coach. Particularly one who knows the Big 10. Chryst has to come to mind.

Chryst hasn't coached since getting fired five games into the 2022 season at Wisconsin. But he's got an impressive 86-45 record in stops at Madison and Pittsburgh. He even went 67-26 and lost only one bowl game out of his seven appearances with the Badgers. Conference rival Illinois is thriving with a former Badgers coach in Bret Bielema. Purdue could shoot for similar success with Chryst available.

Jason Candle, Toledo

Back to current coaches, Candle seems long overdue for a promotion to a power conference.

While his Rockets settled for a 7-5 season in 2024, he's never finished below .500 throughout his tenure in Toledo. He boasts a 72-40 overall record. What may shy Purdue away is his bowl record (2-5 overall there). But Candle built a program from the ground up. He's got a chance to do that in West Lafayette if he considers a leap of faith.

Bob Chesney, James Madison

Here's a bold idea to spice up the Indiana-Purdue rivalry and draw intrigue for football within the state: Hire Curt Cignetti's replacement at JMU.

Chesney's first Dukes team went 8-4 without Cignetti. Given IU's immediate success under Cignetti, Chesney has emerged as a red-hot coaching contender for power conference gigs like this one. But Chesney's 119-50 record as a head coach, including the 44-21 mark at Holy Cross, additionally piques the intrigue of him and Purdue linking up.

Ja'Marcus Shephard, Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Shephard is the lone assistant who looks like a prime fit for Purdue. But his current body of work in Tuscaloosa, including coaching freshman sensation Ryan Williams, has nothing to do with his name getting attached here.

Shephard knows Purdue well — having served as Brohm's co-offensive coordinator and WR coach from 2018-2021. David Bell and Rondale Moore were two of his wideouts at Purdue. He's also a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The 41-year-old is a big wildcard for this coaching opening. But he knows the campus and was there during the competitive Brohm years.