Florida International University (3-4, 0-4) go on the road to take on Sam Houston State University (0-6, 0-3) for some midweek action. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a FIU-Sam Houston prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

FIU started the season off 3-1, but they have not been able to win a Conference USA game yet. Their three wins came against Maine, North Texas, and UConn, so there are no super impressive wins on their resume. Keyone Jenkins is the quarterback, but he is not having the best season. He has thrown for 1,474 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He is a true freshman, so there is a lot of room for growth. Jenkins has also rushed for four touchdowns. Shomari Lawrence, and Kejon Owens have been great on the ground. They have a combined seven touchdowns, and 685 yards.

Sam Houston State has not won a game yet this season. They have Keegan Shoemaker under center, and he has thrown for just over 1,000 yards in six games. He has thrown six touchdowns, and five interceptions. Sam Houston has been very bad on the ground this season. They average just 2.4 yards per carry as a team, and they have just three rush touchdowns. On defense, Sam Houston has been okay. They have seven sacks, two interceptions, and 17 pass deflections.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FIU-Sam Houston Odds

FIU: +5.5 (-115)

Sam Houston: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch FIU vs. Sam Houston Week 8

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why FIU Will Cover The Spread

FIU has a done just fine on offense, but the game will be won on the defensive end. Sam Houston is not good on the ground, so they will need to win the game through the air. All this means is FIU needs to lock down their pass coverage. FIU's secondary can pass for good in this game. They have five interceptions, and 18 pass deflections this season. If FIU can play some tough pass defense, they will cover this spread. Their 12 sacks on the year is not all that much, but it does indicate some pressure on the quarterback. Shoemaker will make mistakes if he is pressured. Assuming FIU puts that pressure, this game should be won easily.

Why Sam Houston Will Cover The Spread

Sam Houston needs to score. They might give up some points, but their problem is they have put up over 20 points just once this season. Without a running game, it is very hard to win in college football. FIU has been very bad with their run defense this season. It is a stoppable force meeting a moveable object. FIU has allowed 197.9 rush yards per game, so Sam Houston has a good matchup. As mentioned, Sam Houston has not been able to get their ground attack going, However, in this game, they should be able to. If Sam Houston can just pick it up a little bit on the ground, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final FIU-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Sam Houston is just not a good football team. I do not see them beating FIU in this game. FIU is the underdog here, so I will take them to cover the spread. I would even be bold enough to take them to win the game.

Final FIU-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick: FIU +5.5 (-115), Over 40.5 (-105)