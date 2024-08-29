ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The FIU Panthers travel to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers in a Week 1 clash that could set the tone for both teams' seasons. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a FIU-Indiana prediction and pick.

Indiana, coming off a disappointing 3-9 record in 2023, looks to bounce back under head coach Tom Allen. The Hoosiers' offense, which averaged just 22.2 points per game last year, needs to show improvement.

FIU, led by head coach Mike MacIntyre, aims to build on their 4-8 record from 2023. The Panthers' defense, which allowed 32.5 points per game, must step up to contain Indiana's attack. This non-conference matchup provides an opportunity for both programs to start their 2024 campaigns on a positive note.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FIU-Indiana Odds

FIU: +21.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +980

Indiana: -21.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch FIU vs. Indiana

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Indiana enters as a heavy favorite, FIU has the potential to pull off a stunning upset in Week 1. The Panthers, under head coach Mike MacIntyre, have shown steady improvement and are poised for a breakout performance.

FIU's offense, led by sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins, could exploit Indiana's defensive vulnerabilities. Jenkins, who threw for 11 touchdowns and rushed for 6 more as a freshman, has a year of experience under his belt and is primed for a leap forward. The Panthers' running game, featuring South Dakota transfer Shomari Lawrence and veteran Lexington Joseph, provides a balanced attack that could keep Indiana's defense off-balance.

Defensively, FIU boasts some key playmakers. Linebacker Reggie Peterson, who recorded 104 tackles last season, anchors a unit that ranked 38th among FBS teams in third-quarter points allowed (4.5 per game). This ability to make halftime adjustments could prove crucial against an Indiana offense still finding its footing under new head coach Curt Cignetti.

Indiana's massive roster turnover (38 outgoing players, 31 incoming transfers) may lead to early-season chemistry issues. While talented, the Hoosiers may struggle to gel immediately, giving FIU an opportunity to capitalize on any miscommunications or assignment errors.

The Panthers have recent experience competing against Power 5 opponents, nearly upsetting Arkansas last season as 29.5-point underdogs. This underdog mentality, combined with Indiana's potential overconfidence, sets the stage for a potential upset.

While the odds are stacked against them, FIU's experienced coaching staff, improved offense, and opportunistic defense give them a fighting chance to shock the college football world in Bloomington.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is poised to start the Curt Cignetti era with a convincing victory over FIU in Week 1. The Hoosiers, despite coming off a disappointing 3-9 season, have undergone a significant transformation that positions them for success against the Panthers.

Cignetti's arrival has brought a wave of change, with 31 incoming transfers injecting new life into the program. The addition of quarterback Kurtis Rourke from Ohio is particularly significant. Rourke, who threw for over 2,200 yards last season, brings experience and leadership to the offense. His connection with returning receiver Donaven McCulley, who had 644 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, could prove lethal against FIU's defense.

Defensively, Indiana retains key players like Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Josh Sanguinetti, providing stability and playmaking ability. This experienced core should be able to contain FIU's offense, which ranked a dismal 117th in scoring last season.

The Hoosiers also have history on their side, having won their last eight season openers as favorites. Additionally, Indiana has covered the spread in each of its last five home openers, suggesting they perform well in these early-season matchups.

While FIU showed some promise last year, their 4-8 record and struggles against Power 5 opponents make them significant underdogs. Indiana's revamped roster, combined with the energy of a new coaching staff and the home-field advantage at Memorial Stadium, should overwhelm the Panthers.

Expect Indiana to control the game on both sides of the ball, covering the 21.5-point spread and setting a positive tone for the Cignetti era in Bloomington.

Final FIU-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana is expected to secure a solid victory over FIU in their Week 1 matchup. The Hoosiers, under new head coach Curt Cignetti, will leverage a revamped roster featuring key transfers like quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who brings significant experience and talent. Indiana's offense should effectively exploit FIU's defensive weaknesses, particularly in the secondary. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers' defense, anchored by returning playmakers, will aim to contain FIU's inconsistent offense. With Indiana's strong history in season openers and home-field advantage at Memorial Stadium, they are well-positioned to start the season on a high note.

Final FIU-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -21.5 (-112), Under 51.5 (-110)