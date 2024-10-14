ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UTEP looks for their first win of the year as they host FIU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an FIU-UTEP prediction and pick.

FIU enters the game sitting at 2-4 on the year. They opened with a loss to Indiana before beating Central Michigan. they would then lose to both FAU and Monmouth. FIU was favored over FCS Monmouth but would give up a game-winning field goal with 1:52 left in the game to fall. They would rebound last time out. After holding a 7-0 lead at the half, they would go on to win the game over Lousiana Tech 17-10. Last time out, they faced Liberty. Liberty had a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but FIU scored twice to force overtime. They would lose in overtime 31-24.

Meanwhile, UTEP is 0-6 on the year. They would lose on the road to Nebraska to start the year, before coming home to face Southern Utah. UTEP would be up 17-6 at the half but would have to score as time expired to force overtime. Still, they would lose to Southern Utah in overtime. Since then, they have struggled, losing by double digits to Liberty, Colorado State, Sam Houston, and Western Kentucky.

Here are the FIU-UTEP College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FIU-UTEP Odds

FIU: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

UTEP: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 49.5 (-108)

Under: 49.5 (-112)

How to Watch FIU vs. UTEP

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS SportsNetwork

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FIU is led by Keyone Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game completing 63.2 percent of his passes, going 110 for 174. He has thrown for 1,349 yards while having nine touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked ten times and thrown five interceptions. Jenkins does have 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns though.

His top target has been Eric Rivers. Rivers has 448 yards on 24 receptions this year for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dean Patterson has 27 receptions for 349 yards on the year. He has scored twice. Rounding out the top targets is tight end Josiah Miamen. He has ten receptions for 120 yards but has not scored. On the ground, Kejon Owens leads the way. He has run 60 times for 265 yards this year with four scores. Lexington Joseph also has been solid, running 43 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

FIU is 63rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 70th in opponent yards per game. They are 112th against the rush but 20th against the pass. JoJo Evans has led the way. He is fourth on the team in tackles, while breaking up five passes with an interception and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Travion Barnes has been great. He has 70 tackles this year to lead the team while having three sacks, an interception that he returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

Skyler Locklear has had a chance to lead the UTEP offense this year. He has completed 77 of 121 passes for 792 yards and three touchdowns. He also has four interceptions, while running for 110 yards and a score. In the last few games, he has split time with Cade McConnell. Cade McConnell has also been playing this year. He has completed 40 of 71 passes for 540 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In the receiving game, Kenny Odom has led the way in terms of yards. He has 19 receptions for 435 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Kam Thomas has been solid. He has 34 receptions this year for 339 yards and a score. Rounding out the best receivers is Trey Goodman. He has 20 receptions for 187 yards this year. Meanwhile, in the running game, Jevon Jackson has led the way. He has 65 carries this year for 239 yards but has not scored on the ground. He does have a receiving touchdown though.

UTEP is 115th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 116th in total yards against per game. They are 124th against the rush while sitting 68th against the pass. Dorian Hopkins has led the way. He has 52 tackles on the year with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Still, UTEP has just 15 sacks on the year and six takeaways. AJ Odums has one of them. He has four pass breakups on the year with also having an interception this year.

Final FIU-UTEP Prediction & Pick

Not only has UTEP been bad this year, going 0-6, but they are 1-5 against the spread. The only cover was losing by 18 to Liberty. FIU is 4-2 against the spread this year, including covering in each of the last two games. FIU has not been great on offense this year, but the defense is much better than the defense of UTEP. Further, while UTEP is 115th in the nation in opponent points against, they are also 128th in points scored per game. FIU is not great, but they are the better team in this one.

Final FIU-UTEP Prediction & Pick: FIU -5.5 (-110)