New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is preparing for a big year ahead in the Meadowlands. Meanwhile, Giants legend Michael Strahan believes Thibodeaux is going to follow in his footsteps with a massive sack total this year, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“Michael Strahan at Big Daddy Classic says he thinks it’s ‘very realistic' Kayvon Thibodeaux makes Year 2 jump into double-digit sack guy. Says Thibodeaux was way better than when he was rookie.”

Michael Strahan believes Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be a much better player this year than what he was in his rookie campaign. In 14 games last season he had four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Overall, he had 33 tackles on his way to a solid rookie year.

Still, the numbers left a lot to be desired last season for the Giants first-round pick, and Strahan is adamant that is going to change this year and going forward for New York.

“I know he’s going to be a great player for the Giants.”

Michael Strahan definitely has the confidence in Thibodeaux, but it will all remain to be seen if the second-year end can follow through on Sundays. Expectations will be high for the Giants this season, so any production that falls beneath what Giants fans think Thibodeaux should be at could prove disappointing.

Thibodeaux is undoubtedly expecting bigger numbers this year as well after a lackluster rookie season. He came into the NFL as a highly touted pass rusher and this year will be his chance to prove the expectations were warranted. Tune in Week 1 to see if Kayvon Thibodeaux begins his quest towards a double-digit sack season like Michael Strahan predicts.