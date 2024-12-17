The Calgary Flames are closer to bringing back a pair of critical roster players into their lineup after both missed time with ailments.

Both goaltender Dan Vladar and forward Andrei Kuzmenko, the latter of whom is in his first full year with the Flames after being acquired via trade, returned to practice on Monday; they both missed Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Both players were nursing lower-body injuries.

Vladar has amassed a 6-6-4 record with a 3.08 goals-against-average and a .885 save percentage in 16 starts, while Kuzmenko has just one goal and nine assists in 28 games played.

Flames goaltender Dan Vladar shakes off poor performance vs. Lightning

Dan Vladar experienced the worst game of his NHL career last week, allowing eight goals to the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. But he's in better spirits and is putting the poor outing behind him, via the Calgary Herald.

“No one is happy, especially right after the game, you feel like the worst person in the world,” Vladar said. “You can’t even look in anyone’s eyes, you feel like everyone is judging you or mad at you.

“Then, you go home and you cuddle with your dog and spend time with your family and you wake up the next morning and all you can do is go back out there and do your best because if you think about it too much, it’s going to drag you down, for sure.”

Meanwhile, head coach Ryan Huska praised Vladar's ability to put the bad game in the past.

“He has a bad night he’s not happy, he’s fiery at the end of the night. But if you would see him in the morning it’s just another day,” said Huska. “That’s one of the best qualities or characteristics a player can have, especially a goaltender, just being able to move on and look forward to what’s coming next.”

The Flames host Vladar's former team, the Boston Bruins, on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.