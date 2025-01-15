ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames look to avenge their last loss as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Blues prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 21-15-7 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Pacific Division. Currently, the Flames are in a spot for the playoffs, which has the Flames considering trades to bolster their roster. Meanwhile, the Blues are 21-20-4 on the year, sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, and just three points behind the Flames for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

These two teams played against each other in their last game. In that game, Cody Parayko scored just 49 seconds into the game to give the Blues the 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Kevin Bahl would score his second goal of the year to tie the game. Still, just five minutes later, Radek Faksa scored for the Blues to give them the lead. Jordan Binnington would stop 26 of 27 shots, as the Blues took the 2-1 victory over the Flames.

Here are the Flames-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Blues Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Flames vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames have been led by Jonathan Huberdeau, who leads the team in goals and points this year while playing on the first line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 14 assists, good for 32 total points. He also has five goals and five assists on the power play. Huberdeau is joined on the by Nazem Kadri, who is second on the team in points this year. Kadri comes into the game with 15 goals and 14 assists, good for 29 points. The line is rounded out by Martin Pospisil, who has two goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato have been solid on the second line. Coleman is fourth on the team in points with nine goals and 13 assists. Coronato is third on the team with ten goals and 13 assists. Coronato also has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 15-6-2 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Wolf is 13th in the NHL in goals-against average while sitting seventh in save percentage. He has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in four of the five as well, while having a save percentage of over .920 in those four games.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jordan Kyrou currently leads the Blues in goals and points, coming in on the second line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 19 assists, good for 38 points. Kyrou has scored five and added five assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn has eight goals and 17 assists. The line is rounded out by Dylan Holloway, who has 15 goals and 17 assists, sitting third on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Robert Thomas leads the top line and is second on the team in points while leading the team in assists. He has 11 goals and 22 assists on the year. Thomas is joined by Pavel Buchnevich on the top line. Buchnevich comes into the game with 11 goals and 18 assists on the year, fourth on the team in points. Finally, Jake Neighbours rounds out the line, coming in with 11 goals and 10 assists on the year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 12-16-3 on the year with a .900 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average. Binnington has been solid as of late, giving up two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts and going 3-2-0 in those five games.

Final Flames-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues are the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While they did win their last game against Calgary just days prior, Dustin Wolf was not in goal for that game, which will make a difference in this one. The Flames are 13th in the NHL in goals against per game overall, but score just 2.63 goals per game this year. Still, the Blues are not much better, scoring just 2.80 goals per game this year, while sitting 15th in the NHL in goals against per game. With the Flames having Wolf in the net, unlike last game, take them to get the win in this one.

Final Flames-Blues Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (+122)