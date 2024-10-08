ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will open the season with a showdown with the Vancouver Canucks. It's a battle for Western Canada as we share our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Flames went 38-39-5 last season, missing the playoffs. Unfortunately, everything crashed for them, as they could not do much. Calgary starts with a tough opponent. Sadly, not much has changed and they will have their hands full.

The Canucks have more expectations after finishing 50-23-9 and winning the Pacific Division. After defeating the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the first round, they crumbled in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. Now, they look to get off to a good start against a divisional rival.

Here are the Flames-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Canucks Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +172

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Flames vs Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames have little expectations as they come into this season-opening showdown. Ultimately, they will need their best players to produce to start things off.

Nazem Kadri was the best player last season, scoring 29 goals and 46 assists. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau struggled again, notching only 12 goals and 40 assists. Andrei Kuzmenko had 22 goals and 24 assists and will look to improve his stats this season. Likewise, Blake Coleman is on the second line and had 30 goals and 24 assists last season. These four must do more to improve an offense that averaged 3.09 goals per game (18th) and shot 17.9 percent on the powerplay (26th).

Jacob Markstrom is gone and off to New Jersey. Thus, it's time for Dustin Wolf, who will get his first real chance with the Flames after going 20-12-3 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922 for the AHL Affiliate. Mackenzie Weegar scored 20 goals and 32 assists while also blocking 200 shots and leveling 194 hits on the defensive end. Likewise, Rasmus Andersson blocked 186 shots and delivered 42 hits.

The Flames will cover the spread if their playmakers can set up scoring chances and burn the Canucks early. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties and contain the best players on the Canucks.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks hope to start the season hot, with great aspirations this season after falling short in the second round last season. Overall, they are the better team in this head-to-head battle, with our NHL odds heavily favoring the Canucks.

JT Miller is their best player after having a career season. Amazingly, he finished with 37 goals and 66 assists for a career-high 103 points. Miller finished the season ninth in scoring. Meanwhile, Elias Petterson produced 34 goals and 55 assists from the second line but will look to do more in this opener and for the season. Jake DeBrusk is the new guy in town and hopes to do more. Significantly, he finished with just 19 goals and 21 assists for the Boston Bruins last season.

Thatcher Demko will not play in this one after suffering a rare knee injury late last season. Consequently, it could hurt the Canucks as he had a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918 last season. Arthurs Silovs likely draws the start and did well in the postseason last season in relief of Demko. Ultimately, he will have the help of some solid defenders.

Quinn Hughes is the perfect two-way player, and his 92 points were the best among defensemen. Plus, Filip Hronek tallied five goals and 43 assists. The Canucks added Derek Forbort for size, and he should pummel opponents on the ice.

The Canucks will cover the spread if Miller can break loose and Petterson can make some plays. Then, the defense must do more to protect Silovs and their end of the net.

Final Flames-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks took three of four last season, winning both games in Vancouver and covering the spread. Overall, the Flames are 8-2 against the spread over the past 10 games in this series. The Flames are 5-3-2 overall in this match, while the Canucks are 5-4-1. Moreover, the over has gone 6-3 over nine games in the over/under betting odds. The Flames have averaged 3.5 goals in this series recently, while the Canucks have averaged 3.7

The Flames appear to be much worse on paper. Conversely, the Canucks are playoff contenders looking to make a deeper run. I can see this game getting away from the Flames, as their lack of defense hurts them over the long stretch of this game. Therefore, expect the Canucks to find ways to get some pucks into the net and score some goals. The Canucks cover the spread.

Final Flames-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+122)