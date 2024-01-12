The Calgary Flames make the trip to the Sin City to take on the defending champs in the Vegas Golden Knights. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Flames-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be made.

Don't look now, but some entertaining hockey under the Saturday night lights is soon to be underway as the Calgary Flames make the trip to the Sin City to take on the defending champs in the Vegas Golden Knights. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Flames-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be made.

Entering play with a mediocre 19-18-5 record and sitting right outside the brink of holding a postseason spot in the Western Conference, the Flames have at least won back-to-back games thanks to a red-hot offense that is starting to find their rhythm. Although their overall record isn't anything to be impressed by, don't be surprised if this Flames squad catches fire during the second half of the season due to their recent play.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have come back down to earth ever since storming out to a historic 11-0 to begin the season, this is still a team that is as dangerous as ever. Indeed, you would be fooling yourself if you don't believe that Vegas isn't a bonafide threat once again out west. Despite losing seven of their last ten games overall, can Vegas feel rejuvenated by the home fans to get back on track to their winning ways?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Golden Knights Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +122

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Flames vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

First things first, there are few teams around the league that are as red-hot as the Flames are with the puck in their possession. All together, Calgary us averaging 3.17 goals per game which ranks as the 16th-best mark in hockey, but they certainly look way better than that of late. In fact, the Flames 6-2 victory was the third time this offense has scored at least six goals in the last five games which is definitely an encouraging feat. If all else fails, Calgary needs to continue to play selfless hockey on the offensive end of the ice to take care of business. This includes involving tremendous puck moments and finding the open skater for opportunistic scoring chances. However, Calgary is only scoring 12% of their power-play opportunities, and continuing to whiff on these chances will be unacceptable if the Flames want to win games like these.

Regardless, the most critical part of the Flames' chances to come out on top in this one outside of their on-fire offense is simply through their goaltending ability. Indeed, the Flames must count on goalie Jacob Markstorm to counter a Vegas offense that can score in flurries despite only averaging 3.12 scores per game through the first half of the season. Overall, Markstrom's numbers aren't gaudy by any means, but he can be pretty solid when clicking on all cylinders. Most recently, it was Markstorm who stopped 32 of 34 shots and was a big reason why the Flames were able to be victorious over the Coyotes. If he can make some outstanding plays in net on Saturday, then it may be Calgary that will be difficult to beat.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, the Golden Knights' recent struggles on the ice have been raising some concerned eyebrows to say the least, but even if worst comes to worst, it will be Vegas that needs to dig deep into their championship ways to start putting games into the win column at a more consistent rate.

If there is one major flaw in Vegas' game lately that has been contributing to these losses that continue to stack up, look no further than an offense that seems out of whack. Certainly, there is plenty of talent to go around in the top three lines of this squad, but something seems to be missing. Over the course of the last two games, Vegas has racked up a measly two goals combined. Simply put, this is not gonna cut it against a Flames team that seemingly has forgotten what it's like to not score. The most important aspect of this game will be the opening period. If Vegas is able to sneak the puck in between the Calgary pipes a couple of times before the final horn of the first, then they could end up coming out of their shells on the offensive end.

Across the ice, you will find fellow goaltender Logan Thompson who is more than capable of stringing together a stellar performance in this one. After allowing only one goal in the overtime win over the mighty Bruins, Thompson could very well be entering a groove in net. Overall, Thompson is a not-too-shabby 13-8-3 which currently serves as the 12th-best record for a qualifying goalie this season.

Final Flames-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

There is no question that both these teams desperately need a win next to their names. However, only one side will find the win column, and that will be the Golden Knights in front of their home crowd.

Final Flames-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+168)