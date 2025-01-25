ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will battle the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. It will be a Canadian classic at the MTS Centre as we share our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Jets prediction and pick.

The Jets are 34-31 in the past 65 games against the Flames. The Flames beat the Jets 3-1 last weekend at the MTS Centre, but the Jets beat the Flames 5-3 on October 26, 2024, in Calgary. Additionally, the Flames are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Jets, but the Jets are 3-2 in the past five games against the Flames at the MTS Centre.

Here are the Flames-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Jets Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +198

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Flames vs Jets

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames might add a piece at the trade deadline, and it is something they are seriously considering as they continue to hang onto the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference, leading the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues by three points. Amazingly, they have been playing so well recently that they even own a win in Winnipeg.

When they beat the Jets a few weeks ago, they did it by taking an early lead and then adding to it in the second period. Ultimately, it was 2-0 Flames heading into the third period. The Flames allowed the Jets to get on the board, making it a 2-1 lead for a good chunk of the third period. While the Jets put up a fight in this game, the Flames ultimately finished them off with an empty-net goal from Blake Coleman. Coleman finished the game with one goal and two assists. Also, Andrei Kuzmenko and Matt Coronato each netted a goal for the Flames.

Nazem Kadri is one of the best players on the Flames, contributing to their success this season. However, he was basically nonexistent in the win. Kadri hopes to help the Flames snag another victory and do more for an offense that somehow won despite firing only 22 shots in the win. Furthermore, the Flames won 49 percent of the faceoffs and went 1 for 2 on the powerplay.

Dustin Wolf was the true hero in the win over the Jets. Remarkably, he had 38 saves while allowing one goal allowed. The Flames also killed off two penalties, leveled 25 hits, and blocked 21 shots. Ultimately, the defense must do more to prevent too many shots from getting to Wolf.

The Flames will cover the spread if Kadri can find ways to get pucks at the net, and the rest of the Flames can give themselves more chances. Then, the defense must cut down the chances for the Jets on offense.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets might need to make a deal to contend for the Stanley Cup. For now, they will go with what they have and look to replicate the win over the Flames from October.

That game did not start out well, as the Flames allowed a goal 28 seconds into the game. Yet, the Jets bounced back well with a powerplay goal from Nikolaj Ehlers. Kyle Connor would add a shorthanded goal a slight time later. While they allowed a goal in the second period, they retook the lead in the third with a goal from Dylan Samberg. Then, they allowed Nazem Kadri to tie the game. The Jets powered through, getting a powerplay goal from Cole Perfetti with 3:44 left in the game. Finally, they finished if off with an empty-net goal from Mason Appleton.

Connor and Appletown each had a goal and an assist in this game. Meanwhile, Nino Niedereiter had two assists. Neal Pionk also had two helpers. The Jets fired 35 shots at the net and won 47 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 2 for 4 on the powerplay.

Eric Comrie was the goalie in this game and made 26 saves while allowing three goals. However, Connor Hellebuyck will likely start in this game and play behind a defense that has gone 5 for 6 on the penalty kill over two games against the Flames.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can draw some penalties and take advantage of their chances on the powerplay. Then, they need Hellebuyck to continue to dominate and the defense to make plays.

Final Flames-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Flames are 25-21 against the spread, while the Jets are 25-25 against the spread. Moreover, the Flames are 11-11 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 14-10 against the spread at home. The Flames are 18-26-2 against the over/under, while the Jets are 22-25-3 against the over/under.

The Flames played well a few weeks ago. However, I like the Jets in this one, as they will look to avenge that defeat and play well in front of their home crowd.

Final Flames-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+110)