The New York Mets have at least eased a few concerns of their very worried fanbase after this offseason has brought more loss than gain for the team based in Queens. They lost Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, two key contributors for the team over the past few years, which are such huge losses that the additions of Marcus Semien and Devin Williams, among others, aren't nearly enough. Nonetheless, they added Bo Bichette on a three-year, $126 million pact and seem poised to bring in another impactful player.

To that end, the Mets could still use some help in the outfield after losing Brandon Nimmo in the trade that brought Semien in. Someone like Cody Bellinger could be of huge help to the Mets, and they have indeed shown interest in the former New York Yankee.

But as per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets, after striking short-term agreement with Bichette, could be more interested in that kind of arrangement with Bellinger. It's unclear, however, if Bellinger is amenable to such an arrangement.

Considering that the Mets' depth chart consists of Tyrone Taylor at centerfield and minor-leaguer Carson Benge at left field, acquiring someone like Bellinger would go a long way towards fueling their return to the postseason in 2026. But they will have many competitors for his signature — including their rival Yankees.

Mets need to cast a wide net in search for outfield help

Bellinger would be such a godsend to fill in for the Mets at centerfield, but he's going to cost a pretty penny and there's a chance he would prioritize getting the years in the contract he'll be signing over getting a higher average annual value over a shorter span.

Sammon reported that the Mets could end up targeting the likes of Harrison Bader (free agent), Lars Nootbar (St. Louis Cardinals), Jake Meyers (Houston Astros) and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) as well.