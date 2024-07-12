Fleetwood Mac is a legendary band, but Mick Fleetwood hopes Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham can reconcile someday and stage a reunion.

Speaking to Mojo, Fleetwood talked about wanting to get the band back together. However, a Fleetwood Mac reunion will be a tall task considering Nicks and Buckingham’s strained relationship and the death of Christine McVie.

“It’s no secret, it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” Fleetwood said, talking about Nicks and Buckingham. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them — and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

Ahead of the band’s last tour in 2018, Buckingham was dismissed from the band. They went on to enlist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House to replace him.

Fleetwood Mac then embarked on an 88-date tour from October 2018 until November 2019. The band has not reformed to tour since and they may never.

Plus, since the death of McVie, it seems even more unlikely. Nicks said in 2023 that you “can’t replace her” and did not seem willing to tour without her.

Currently, Nicks is on her own solo tour. She has shows planned across Europe before returning to the United States. On September 24 and 28, she will play shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Hershey, Pennsylvania. The latter is a rescheduled date after Nicks canceled her June 15, 2024, concert.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham came into Fleetwood Mac together. They were previously a romantic couple and recorded an album, Buckingham Nicks.

While not a major success, they eventually joined Fleetwood Mac for their 1975 self-titled album. This signaled a reboot of the band with their new members.

In addition to his work with the band, Buckingham has released seven solo albums. He also recorded an album with Christine McVie as well in 2017. His most recent album, the self-titled Lindsey Buckingham, was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nicks has released eight studio albums. Her most recent, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, was released almost a decade ago in 2014.

Who was Fleetwood Mac?

Fleetwood Mac was a legendary rock band formed by Peter Green. Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer, and John McVie initially began as the lineup. Danny Kirwan and Christine Perfect (who later became Christine McVie) subsequently joined the band in the following years.

Some version of the original lineup stayed together for several years and released nine studio albums. In 1975, they re-debuted with Nicks and Buckingham with their second self-titled album. This album featured big hits such as “Rhiannon,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Landslide.”

They followed that up with their biggest album to date — Rumours, which won Album of the Year at the Grammys. This came in large part to the hit songs such as “The Chain,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” and “Go Your Own Way.”

Tusk would follow Rumours, and the band would release five more studio albums from 1982-2003. They also embarked on several tours as a group.