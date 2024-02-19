Crowded House lead singer Neil Finn reacted to U2's cover of 'Don't Dream It's Over' at the Sphere.

Crowded House singer Neil Finn has broken his silence on U2‘s cover of “Don't Dream It's Over.” The song has been played at eight of the band's 2024 Sphere shows.

Neil Finn's reaction to U2 cover

Thanks to Neil McCormick, who ghostwrote U2 by U2 for the band, we know Finn's reaction to the cover. In a quote post on X, McCormick revealed Finn is “touched” by the tribute.

“I was just with Neil Finn, who told me how touched and honoured he was by U2 performing his glorious song, ‘Don't Dream It's Over,'” McCormick revealed.

Crowded House was formed in 1985. Since 2019, the band has reunited and has been together since. “Don't Dream It's Over” was the fourth single from the band's self-titled debut album. It peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Beginning on January 26, 2024, U2 began covering Crowded House's song. The show also featured the residency debut of “Sweetest Thing.”

They would continue playing the song at seven more shows. At every show it was played at, “Don't Dream It's Over” would reside in the final slot of the band's four-song acoustic set.

U2 is playing their first concert residency of their storied careers. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the title of their residency. During the shows, they play Achtung Baby in full for the first time in a live setting. This includes album tracks from “So Cruel” to ‘Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for these shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of these shows due to recovery from health issues.