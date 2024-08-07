Former Florida A&M football standout and Dallas Cowboys LB Markqueese Bell plans to build on a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023. Last season, Bell tallied 95 total tackles with 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass deflections. Bell emerged as a key contributor for the Dallas Cowboys as they battled the injury bug in 2023, and set himself up to become a household name this season.

Making plays is something that Bell is very familiar with, in two seasons at Florida A&M, the first-team All-SWAC (2021) and MEAC (2019) defender tallied 156 total tackles, 7 forced fumbles, 6 interceptions, and 16 pass deflections. Despite being undrafted out of FAMU in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bell found a key role on America's team. Thanks to his 6'3, 205 lb frame, Bell has earned snaps at both safety and linebacker throughout a variety of defensive formations for Dallas.

Bell's versatility will be a key factor for his impact in 2024. With Mike Zimmer replacing former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (who is now the head coach of the Washington Commanders), Bell's experience at both safety and linebacker is extremely valuable as Zimmer learns his new defense.

However, the Cowboys' offseason additions at linebacker hints at Markqueese Bell potentially returning to his natural position — safety. Bell earned his All-MEAC and SWAC honors while playing safety, and a potential return to the position could lead to Bell's best season yet.

Dallas Cowboys staff writer Patrik Walker also hinted at a possible position switch for Bell in a recent article on the Dallas Cowboys website. “You can bet Mike Zimmer will put him back where he belongs — at safety,” said Walker.

CowboysWire writer for USA Today Todd Brock also predicts Bell moving back to safety. “Now it seems likely that Cowboys safety-turned-part-time-linebacker Markqueese Bell will return to his natural position in the Dallas secondary for 2024,” said Brock.

While a position change is not fully certain for Bell in 2024, one thing is certain — he's a playmaker. Whether it be at linebacker or safety in 2024, Bell is preparing for a big season for America's team.