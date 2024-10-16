In one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2024-2025 season, the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off against Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Jackson State Tigers this Saturday on ESPN network.

With both programs evenly matched, the American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches Poll ranks FAMU 18th and Jackson State 25th.

Both teams are undefeated in conference play, making this game pivotal for the Eastern SWAC division title. They have accounted for the last three SWAC championship wins, with FAMU claiming victory in 2023 and Jackson State winning in 2021 and 2022.

Quarterbacks Daniel Richardson and Jacobian Morgan, both FBS transfers, are among the top five in passing yards this season. Richardson ranks second with 1,183 yards in five games, while Morgan is fourth with 1,081 yards in six games.

FAMU wide receiver Jamari Gassett ranks second in the conference with 31 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Jackson State’s Joanes Fortilien follows closely with 20 receptions for 385 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

To secure a win, the Rattlers must strike early, as they have yet to lead at halftime in any game this season. Jackson State has scored more than 30 points against opponents four times this year, while FAMU has totaled 71 points across all games.

FAMU’s defense has allowed 144 points, ranking fourth in points allowed.

“We’ve got to take care of the football and stop the run; those are two things we’ve been discussing all year, not just this week,” FAMU Coach Cozie said at the weekly SWAC meeting. “If we don’t play our best, we will be in a really tough situation.”

Jackson State’s defense has also allowed 145 points, with touchdowns given up in the latter half of games.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor discussed the game plan and keys to victory against FAMU.

“Just be the football team that we are and play the type of football we are capable of playing,” Taylor said. “We can’t play well in the first and second quarters and not show up in the second half against this team, or we’re going to lose.”

The Rattlers are known for their second-half performance, scoring a total of 50 points in games they have won this season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi, and will be streamed on ESPNU.