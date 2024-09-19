Florida A&M University Athletics has been awarded a single-year initiative grant of $87,000 by the NCAA for the 2024–25 academic year through the Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP).

Lead by Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Brittney Johnson, Florida A&M received $87,000, which the school must cover the remaining $17,400. Under her leadership, the committee reviewed past data on APR and Graduation Success Rates, current Florida A&M APR trends, and resources that will directly affect the student-athletes. The ultimate goal of the award is to improve the academic support area for student-athletes by means of technology updates, improvements to academic facilities, and student-athlete programming.

“Serving in a role that directly impacts student-athlete success, we want to do everything we can to provide them the resources and support they need to succeed in the classroom and their respective field of play,” said Johnson. “Being able to secure these funds will positively impact FAMU Athletics in meeting the benchmarks set by the NCAA. I want to thank the former Vice President and Director of Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, for allowing me to lead this initiative.”

In an effort to help Division I universities achieve the academic requirements of the NCAA, the AASP was founded in 2012. AASP funds totaling more than $1 million are given out to colleges and universities each year to help student-athletes succeed academically and raise graduation rates.

“The AASP grant is designed to assist with the recipients’ commitment to evolve student-athlete support services and to enhance the student-athlete experience,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education, and community engagement.

In order to be eligible for AASP grants, schools must meet one of two criteria. Schools must either not offer a football team or be in the Football Championship Division. Up to $100,000 may be requested and awarded to schools, with a minimum 20% matching requirement.

The funds assist educational institutions in fulfilling the demands of the Division I Academic Performance Program, guaranteeing student-athletes access to a setting that fosters scholastic achievement. The funding can be applied to a number of projects, such as improving academic facilities, updating technology, offering staff professional development programs, providing tutoring services, and creating career development opportunities for student-athletes.