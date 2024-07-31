The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees recently reached a pivotal decision regarding the contract of newly appointed men's basketball coach, Patrick Crarey II. This decision follows an intense deliberation process and addresses various concerns raised by both trustees and the university community.

During a virtual meeting of the FAMU Direct Support Organization and Athletics Committee held on Tuesday, FAMU trustee Kelvin Lawson recommended that Crarey be signed to a one-year contract per a report by the Tallahassee Democrat. The motion, seconded by trustee Michael White, passed with a 6-2 majority vote. This decision was facilitated by FAMU associate general counsel David Self.

“One could easily conclude that I’m not predicting success,” Lawson stated. “What I’m trying to do is mitigate the risk. If I go with one year because I’m not 100 percent confident and the year is successful, then great ― I’ll go with multiyear.”

Lawson also noted that FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes has the discretion to offer extended years upon successful completion of the first year, along with possible incentives.

Patrick Crarey II was brought on board in April to lead FAMU's struggling men's basketball team, following the departure of longtime coach Robert McCullum. The Rattlers had faced significant challenges in the past two seasons, with records of 7-22 and 6-23 in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, respectively. Crarey's arrival came with high expectations due to his impressive record at St. Thomas University, where he led the Bobcats to notable successes, including a Sun Conference Regular Season Championship and a national ranking.

However, Crarey's contract faced hurdles due to several concerns. Trustees raised issues about the dismissal of 16 players from the basketball team, a matter brought to light by a letter from The Rev. Dr. Julius McAllister to then=FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. The letter detailed grievances about player dismissals handled by Crarey, particularly during a critical time around final exams and the college basketball transfer portal deadline.

Despite these concerns, Vice President of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes defended the decision to offer Crarey a contract. “I wholeheartedly believe that this is the person to lead our program forward at this time. I know he can do the job,” Sykes said. “I think it best aligns with our strategic priorities and goals when we speak about recruiting and retaining talent to offer a multiyear contract.”

The Board of Trustees had previously tabled the discussion of Crarey's contract in a June meeting, citing the need for additional information and addressing rumors about the dismissals. The Board also questioned whether Crarey's actions violated NCAA policy, but Sykes clarified that Crarey was operating under a volunteer employment agreement, which complied with NCAA regulations.

Amid the his pending contract approval, Crarey has been making moves to bolster the strength of the basketball team. The Rattlers landed Texas Southern transfer and son of Shaquille O'Neal Shaqir O'Neal. O'Neal, an immense talent, saw limited minutes with the Tigers and looks to make his mark at Florida A&M.

Head coach Patrick Crarey II expressed his excitement about O'Neal's arrival, stating, “Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach. He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I'm excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”

Crarey also hired LeBrent Walker as an assistant coach for the team. Walker brings a wealth of basketball experience, including a four-year stint with the LSU Tigers. He also is a former player for Crarey.

“He played for me in college at Washington Adventist and then was a student assistant before he graduated. I'm very excited about reuniting with LeBrent at FAMU,” Crarey said of the hire in a statement released by Florida A&M athletics.