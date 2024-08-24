The Florida A&M Rattlers football team aims for continued success in the post-Willie Simmons era. Simmons led the rattlers to a Celebration Bowl victory in 2023 with a 30-26 victory over the Howard Bison. After the Rattlers stellar season, Simmons accepted an offer to become the running backs coach at Duke University under Duke's new head coach Manny Diaz.

Simmons led the Florida A&M Rattlers to a 45-13 record after joining the program in 2018. Most notably, the Rattlers witnessed an abundance of success as Simmons guided the team through their transition from the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southeastern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Since joining the SWAC, the Rattlers have only lost two games. Both losses would be at the hands of the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers in 2021 and 2022.

This year, the Rattlers look to continue their winning ways under new leadership.

The Rattlers conducted an extensive search for Simmons' successor, but ultimately promoted interim head coach James Colzie III to the team's head coach.

Colzie formerly played baseball and football for Florida State, and joined Simmons' staff as the cornerbacks coach in 2022. Colzie's first-year contributions earned him the assistant head coach title in 2023.

Colzie brings 23 years of coaching experience to FAMU's head coaching position, coaching at schools like St Mary's and SMU.

Furthermore, with Simmons' departure, the Rattlers lost a few recruits to the transfer portal. However, Colzie remains confident for this year's team.

“We lost one or two guys from class. We're not going to grab guys just to grab guys,” Colzie stated. “We want to make sure we're grabbing the right guys. Guys that fit in our system [and] fit what we need them to be academically.”

Colzie followed up his reassurance with some optimism for the Rattler's new era.

“My goal, is to beat that team in Daytona Beach, win the SWAC Championship, and win the Celebration Bowl. That's the goal every year,” said Colzie.

Colzie has an abundance of talent to work with as he looks to Continue the Rattlers winning ways.

This year, the Florida A&M looks will be headlined by players such as former FBS standout quarterback Daniel Richardson and star running back Kelvin Dean Jr.

Richardson threw for 2,001 yards with 13 touchdowns and a 64% completion rate in 2023 for Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Before playing for FAU, Richardson threw for more than 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in 32 games for Central Michigan University.

Dean Jr. produced 512 scrimmage yards with 6 total touchdowns in 13 games last season. Dean earned 2023 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP honors after notching 97 total yards and two touchdowns in the game.

On the other side of the ball, the Rattlers plan to field a suffocating defense led by players such as Kendall Bohler and Allen Smith Jr.

Last season, Bohler tallied 39 tackles, one interception, and 14 pass breakups for the Rattlers. Bohler was recently named to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.

Smith Jr. secured 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 2023. Smith looks to lead the front seven for the Rattlers after the departure of linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. and defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr.

Last season, the Rattlers finished with the 25th-ranked scoring offense (30.6 ppg,) and 3rd-scoring defense (15.1 ppg).

James Colzie and the Rattlers begin their 2024 season against the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, August 24th at 1 p.m. EST.