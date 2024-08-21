For Bobby Price, the path to professional football began at Norfolk State University, where he first donned the green and gold of the Spartans. It was at Norfolk that Price, a native of Virginia Beach, VA, not only honed his skills as a formidable defensive back but also found a home away from home.

Price recently returned to Norfolk State and spoke with ClutchPoints about his deep personal experience with the institution.

“I'm from here,” he says. “My whole family's here, all my friends are here, and this is my home. It's only right to come back, give back, show my face on campus, and just be present.”

For Price, Norfolk State was not just a stepping stone in his career—it was a foundational part of his identity, one that he cherishes and feels a strong connection to.

“I was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. [I've] been playing football since I was five years old. When I got my offer from Norfolk State, this was my only opportunity. offer that I had. They gave me an opportunity here. I took it and ran with it.”

Price certainly made the most of his opportunities as a Spartan. Price was a standout athlete at Norfolk State, excelling in both football and track and field. His time on the gridiron was marked by 42 career games, with 37 starts at safety. Price's on-field prowess earned him two All-MEAC honors, with career stats boasting 229 tackles, eight for loss, seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups, and four fumble recoveries. But it was his senior year, where he notched a career-best 73 tackles, that truly solidified his legacy as a Spartan.

Yet, football was not the only arena where Price showcased his athletic talent. His unexpected foray into track and field during his junior year led to an impressive victory in the MEAC outdoor long jump title, propelling him to the NCAA East Preliminary Round. Per Price, the showcase of his athletic skills as a track and field athlete opened doors for his professional football aspirations

“I didn't actually do track until my junior year here,” Price recalled. “I didn't think I was going to do as good as I did. I won the outdoor championship in a long jump. I jumped 25'11”. And from then on, agents started to hit me up, seeing like how athletic I was, and that propelled me to get an opportunity to go train for the NFL draft.”

Following his illustrious tenure at Norfolk State, Price declared for the 2020 NFL draft. Though he went undrafted, his exceptional athleticism did not go unnoticed. The Detroit Lions quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent. Price's tenure with the Lions was a critical stepping stone in his professional career, and he later joined the Arizona Cardinals, continuing to pursue his NFL dreams.

Price was straightforward when discussing the significance of HBCUs.

“I would say HBCUs are so important because they provide opportunities for young African Americans to pursue education and athletics,” he said. “Norfolk State was my only offer, and they supported me wholeheartedly. You don't have to go to a Power Five school to get where you want to go.”

Price's exceptional football journey highlights the abundance of talent found at HBCUs. All these athletes need is an opportunity.