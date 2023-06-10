The upcoming season will be exciting and pivotal for Florida A&M football in many ways. The program will be charging into the newly renamed Ken Riley Field after deciding to honor the late-great Rattlers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer. This new era would not be complete, though, without a couple new potential stars.

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons will welcome in UCF transfer and 4-star wide receiver recruit Quan Lee, per HBCU Gameday's Domonique Whitehurst. The speedster redshirted his freshman season with the Knights last year, but should have every opportunity to showcase his ample talent in Tallahassee.

This new beginning for Lee mirrors that of the Rattlers', who no longer have to live in the shadow of Deion Sanders and Jackson State. The two-time defending SWAC Champions are still a threat, but the league feels much more wide open without the “Prime Effect” at full force. Florida A&M football finished second behind the Tigers in the East division the last two years.

There is optimism that Quan Lee could be one of the players to bring this team over the top. He made a name for himself in the Sunshine State, recording 48 receptions for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year at Bucholz High School in 2021. Lee is the all-time receiving yards leader in his county.

Simmons will have the luxury of getting creative when it comes to utilizing the versatile athlete, who also played cornerback and kick returner at Bucholz. Lee has a good person to emulate in his family, as brother Ralph Webb was a standout running back at Vanderbilt several years ago.

The Rattlers are making moves ahead of the 2023-24 college football season. The SWAC has been put on notice.