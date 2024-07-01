Earlier last week, Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean Jr.’s SWAC Championship ring was stolen from his car in his apartment complex. Just a few days later, Dean took to X, announcing that his ring had been retrieved. In his tweet, he thanked the Tallahassee community for their help.

Dean had been the victim of two burglaries in the last seven weeks. His car had been broken into sometime last Monday night. Dean then took to X, stating that his car had been broken into for a second time, and this time his ring was stolen. Dean’s brother also lives in the same apartment complex and has also been a victim of theft.

“Someone has broken in my car in Tallahassee twice. This time, they stole my SWAC Championship ring,” Dean posted in his original tweet.

“If anyone hears or sees anyone trying to sell it, let me know, please.”

Dean submitted a report to the Leon County Sheriff's Office and notified his apartment complex of both incidents. The first time Dean’s car was broken into, only his IDs and iPad were stolen. According to Dean, his apartment complex does not have security personnel or cameras on the property, although theft happens on a recurring basis. Dean has considered buying cameras to protect his property after these incidents have occurred.

“It’s kind of like we’re left alone and forced to maybe buy our own cameras,” Dean said. “It’s a lot of stuff I got to worry about every time I go to sleep.”

Dean received his SWAC Championship ring back in April during a ceremony at Florida A&M. The team celebrated its first SWAC football championship over Prairie View A&M in December. Beating the Panthers, 35-14.

Dean was a productive player for the Rattlers and a key contributor to their victory in the Celebration Bowl. He finished the season with 376 yards rushing on 73 attempts and 3 touchdowns, and he was also a receiving threat with 11 catches for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns. His two touchdowns during their Celebration Bowl matchup with Howard University helped Florida A&M secure their monumental victory, earning him the Celebration Bowl’s Offensive Most Valuable Player award.