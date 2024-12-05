Flordia A&M defensive star Kendall Bohler is looking to continue his football career at the highest level. In a statement on his social media accounts, Bohler announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

His statement is below:

With immense gratitude, I'm thrilled to officially declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

First, I want to thank God for guiding me every step of the way. Through every challenge and triumph, His grace has been my foundation.

To my family—Mom, Dad, BJ, Kloe, and everyone who has supported me—thank you for being my rock. Your sacrifices and unwavering love have been the cornerstone of my journey. I couldn’t have reached this point without you.

To the fans—your energy and passion for FAMU football have meant the world to me. Rattler Nation, you are family, and I’ll carry your spirit with me forever.

To my coaches, especially Coach Willie Simmons and Coach James Colzie, thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. Coach Colzie, your leadership and trust have been instrumental in my growth as both a player and a person.

To my teammates, you are my brothers for life. Every memory we’ve made will stay with me as I take this next step.

FAMU will always be home. I’ll proudly carry the pride of the Rattlers as I move onward and upward into this next chapter.

Strike, strike, and strike again!

Bohler served as a huge piece of Florida A&M's defense the past two seasons. He finished the 2023 campaign with 33 tackles (23 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and three pass breakups. He also was named an Aeneas Williams Award finalist and was named to the All-SWAC Second Defensive team.

If Bolher is selected or signed as an undrafted free agent in the NFL Draft, he would join Markquese Bell, Isaiah Land, and Xavier Smith as Rattlers making their mark in the NFL.