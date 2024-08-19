The NFL showcases incredible talent, and Dallas Cowboys defensive standout Markquesse Bell is undoubtedly one of the league's rising stars.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, Bell made a significant impact with America's Team last season, joining the ranks of former HBCU football stars who have captured national attention with his exceptional athleticism and deep understanding of the game.

Bell's journey to this moment is exceptional. In the heart of Bridgeton, New Jersey, Bell found himself on a humble football field, unknowingly laying the foundation for a remarkable career. Influenced by his cousin and brother, Bell fell into the rhythm of the game, igniting a passion that would eventually lead him to the prestigious grounds of Florida A&M University.

“I grew up in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Small town. Got into football because my cousin played and my brother played. But I never really was into sports until I started seeing them doing it,” Bell told ClutchPoints.

Bell's decision to join FAMU was driven by a sense of belonging.

“What made me come to FAMU? [My] first time stepping on campus, I felt like I belonged. I felt like I was at home. I felt like I was around my family. Met all the coaches and I felt like, I gotta come here.”

Florida A&M University boasts a rich athletic history, proudly claiming 17 national championships. The Rattlers made history as the first team to win the Division I-A (now FCS) Championship in 1978. Pioneering coaches such as Jake Gaither and Billy Joe revolutionized football and changed the perception of HBCU programs and their place amongst the sport's greatest teams. Notable athletes like Ken Riley and “Bullet” Bob Hayes contributed to a legacy of Rattlers who have successfully transitioned to the NFL.

Bell played under Willie Simmons, a modern-day coaching legend in his own right who led the Rattlers to successive winning seasons and a Celebration Bowl victory in 2023 before his departure to Duke University this January. Bell is one of Simmons's success stories and immediately made an impact in his time with the program

During his time as a Rattler, Bell quickly established himself as a defensive juggernaut. His 2019 season was nothing short of spectacular, tallying 61 tackles (38 solo), five interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. But it was in 2021 that he truly shone, amassing 95 tackles (71 solo), two sacks, five forced fumbles, and one pass deflection, guiding FAMU to the FCS Playoffs.

Despite a setback in their playoff run—a 38-14 loss—Bell left everything on the field, recording 16 total tackles and one forced fumble. His efforts didn't go unnoticed, and he soon set his sights on professional aspirations, despite going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Post-draft, Bell faced a whirlwind of offers, eventually signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys after a bidding war with several teams, including the eventual NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The transition to the NFL didn't faze Bell; instead, he thrived, emerging as a key contributor for the Cowboys. In the 2023 season, amidst a team plagued by injuries, Bell stepped up, recording 95 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections, carving out a name for himself on the national stage.

With his NFL season wrapped up, Bell's return to FAMU was a full-circle moment—a chance to reconnect with the community that nurtured his growth and the university that was his launching pad. His achievements have not only elevated his personal brand but also shone a spotlight on the importance of HBCU football.

“HBCUs are important because you come into a family atmosphere where people are gonna take care of you and have your best interests at heart,” Bell said. “When you need help, you always have somebody to lean on, your professors, your friends, your teammates. Everybody wants to look out for each other.”

His accolades, including winning the NFLPA's Black College Player of the Year and Black College Spotlight Player of the Year, stand as a testament to his talent and dedication.

“To win NFLPA's Black College Player of the Year, Black College Spotlight Player of the Year, it was surreal. Being able to accept those two awards on behalf of HBCUs is amazing. My experience here was truly something to witness. The journey just to get here, the relationships that I made while I was here, and just the growth that I have [is] something I really appreciate.”

As Bell embarks on the next chapter of his football journey with the Cowboys, he is ready to make an impact and be a game-changer on the field.