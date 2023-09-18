The Florida Atlantic football team is off to a 1-2 start after a 48-14 loss to Clemson. Now, the Owls are going to be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson for the year after he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

‘FAU starting QB Casey Thompson out for season w/torn ACL & meniscus suffered last week vs. Clemson, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Thompson previously played at Texas & Nebraska'

Thompson is now out for the season in his sixth college campaign in another crushing blow. He began his career with the Texas Longhorns and plated three seasons, with the 2021 season being the best of them all as he threw for a career-high 24 touchdowns.

Thompson then went to Nebraska for the 2022 season, throwing for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to Florida Atlantic and becoming the starting quarterback for the Owls.

Thompson started three games for the Florida Atlantic football team, throwing for 509 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering the injury at Clemson. He threw two interceptions before suffering the injury against Clemson, and Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson stepped in and went 18-of-32 for 120 yards with an interception, so it looks like he will take over for the Owls going forward.

It's been a difficult career for Casey Thompson in college football, and this injury will likely put an end to his career in another unfortunate chapter. Florida Atlantic faces Illinois on the road on Saturday, and all signs point to Richardson taking over as the starting signal-caller.