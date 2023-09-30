The Florida football program faced the Kentucky Wildcats in an intriguing matchup on Saturday. Coach Billy Napier and the Gators came fresh off a two-game win streak. On the other hand, Kentucky football was undefeated. The Wildcats remained unbeaten, though, beating the Gators 33-14.

The loss was disappointing, as Florida upset SEC powerhouse Tennessee just two weeks ago. Napier acknowledged Florida's lack of preparation and took accountability for it. After the game, Napier said, “That's my job, to have this football [team] ready to play. We weren't physically ready. All parts of the game [the Wildcats] were more effective,” per Edgar Thompson of Orlando Sentinel.

The Wildcats were indeed more effective, as they outworked Florida football's offense and defense. The Kentucky football offense had a field day on the ground. They totaled 329 rushing yards, with running back Re'Mahn Davis accounting for 280 yards and three touchdowns. On the contrary, the Gators had just 69 rushing yards and their passing game was not enough to outlast the Wildcat defense.

It appears that Florida football fans are growing tired of Billy Napier's attempts to cover for the Gator's inconsistent play. Several fans took to Edgar Thompson's post to air out their grievances. One commented, “He says this every time we lose.” Another asserted, “Sounds like grounds for termination with cause.”

The Gator head coach appears to be under some pressure following Florida's loss, but it should not discourage him from moving forward.

There is still plenty of SEC football to be played. Florida will have tougher matchups, but with those comes the opportunity for redemption. Billy Napier's post-game comments will surely motivate the Florida football program to improve.